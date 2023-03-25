CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police and firefighters held a charity event last year, and a hockey game broke out.
The same will happen Saturday night at the UI Ice Arena in a Battle of the Badges charity hockey game to benefit Peacemakers Project 703, the foundation formed by the family after Officer Chris Oberheim was killed in the line of duty in 2021. The game features Champaign police and firefighters.
Puck drop is 6 p.m.
One of those on hand will be police Lt. Greg Manzana, who normally has to travel to Bloomington to get his hockey fix in an adult rec league.
Manzana will serve as the alternate captain for the police. He played in last year’s game, won by the firefighters, and called the experience “awesome.”
“It was interesting because I got to play the weekend before in the Guns and Hoses” charity game in Bloomington. “They’ve been doing that 10-14 years.
“The atmosphere in Champaign was incredible. It far exceeded our expectations in terms of crowd.
“We got so many comments from people in the community talking about how great a time they had and how unexpected that was. I can’t wait for it.”
Amber Oberheim, widow of Officer Oberheim, agreed on WDWS’ “Penny for Your Thoughts” that “everybody had a great time” and said the two sides “like to talk smack.”
“I have no doubt they’re going to represent themselves well on the ice,” she said.
A long-time hockey fan, Manzana used to attend Chicago Blackhawks games with his father, so getting on the ice for a game is one of his favorite things.
Manzana estimates there will be about 15 police and up to 20 firefighters competing.
There is no charge to attend. Donations will be accepted.
Labeled a “family-friendly event,” there will also be food trucks, merchandise for sale, scrimmages between members of the 8-and-under and 10-and-under park district hockey teams, raffles and a chuck-a-puck, where people throw pucks onto the ice. If a chucker hits center ice with the puck, he or she wins a prize.
Jeff Creel, a decorated Champaign police officer who retired recently after 22 years of service, will do the ceremonial puck drop. Creel was wounded by gunfire when he and Officer Oberheim answered a call on North Neil Street May 19, 2021. Creel was wounded and Officer Oberheim killed by the suspect in a battery case, Darion Lafayette. Creel killed the suspect.
The late Jerry Schweighart, former Champaign mayor who had also served as a police officer, and his family will also be honored. Mr. Schweighart died June 30, 2022.
Manzana encouraged people to get to the event early.
“It was pretty much full last year,” he said.