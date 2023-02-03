CHAMPAIGN — Some 200 members of the Illinois student cheering section won’t be traveling incognito to Iowa for Saturday’s game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Instead, the Orange Krush will be paying a visit to Kams — and recouping their losses from the canceled trip.
The co-owners of Kams agreed to present the Orange Krush $6,000 on Saturday to cover the non-refundable travel costs incurred for the foiled road-trip surprise attack.
“When the (owners) saw the news last night, they said ‘We need to do something,’” Kams general manager Michael Baker said. “We’ll be bringing them in and having a watch party for them — if Iowa doesn’t want them, we do.”
A national spotlight has descended on the University of Illinois basketball fan section in the wake of their canceled visit to a rival school’s arena.
The annual secret road trip — where the students reveal their Illini gear midway through the game — is a well-steeped tradition. One with a cover that was probably bound to be blown eventually, the Illini Pride vice president said.
“It’s been going on for so long, every year it seems schools catch on more and more,” University of Illinois senior Kilton Rauman said. “I think our athletic department would decline to sell to The Paint Crew from Purdue — it was bound to happen at some point, that eventually it wouldn’t work and we would get caught.”
Illinois athletics isn’t going to get involved in the brouhaha. “(The) DIA does not plan to intervene in this situation,” spokesman Kent Brown said on Thursday.
The surprise trips date to 2002, and haven't failed until now. In 2005, the Krush bought tickets to Michigan as a fake “Youth Action” Chicago group. Last season, the Krush attended a Purdue basketball game as an unnamed Boy Scouts organization.
“We waited for a follow-up and didn’t get it,” Rauman said. On game day, “Purdue was a really great sport about it, their fans and their athletic department.”
By buying 200 tickets under the guise of the Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club, did the Orange Krush fly too close to the sun? Rauman agreed in retrospect.
“I would’ve changed the organization, just because I don’t want people to think there was any malice,” Rauman said. “We have a great relationship with the Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club, they’re a huge asset to the Champaign community — I don’t like how that came off.”
Shortly after the Krush announced their tickets had been refunded, Iowa athletics had a savvy response: The student section’s tickets would be donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, preserving the sold-out game.
According to Rauman, he purchased 200 tickets as the DMBGC using the Iowa ticket office’s group discount for parties of 20-plus in October.
There was no word from Iowa until Wednesday morning, he said, when he got a call that the order was refunded and their Champaign-mailed tickets wouldn’t scan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
After issuing the Krush’s statement Wednesday night, Rauman began interviews for the Illini Pride organization’s next president, exiting to find an onslaught of notifications. The Krush’s Twitter statement had been seen 5.3 million times by Thursday evening.
“I think this is a negative for a few of us, but it has the opportunity to become a massive positive for a lot more people and a lot more important organizations,” Rauman said. “This puts the Orange Krush’s name out there and hopefully it inspires people to donate to our foundation so we can continue to give that money to people in our communities.”
Illini Pride, the umbrella organization of the Illinois student fan sections, has donated over $2 million to charity in the last 20 years, Rauman said. The portal for local nonprofits to apply for the 501(c)(3)’s charitable funds opened up on Thursday.
As for future Orange Krush road trips, Rauman is “positive the organization will continue to try and do it.”
“I think the people coming after me are going to have to be pretty creative and really learn from this experience,” he said.
“What’s it say on Alma Mater? ‘To thy happy children of the future, those of the past send greetings.’ I send my well wishes to future road trips.”