CHAMPAIGN — After losing both the heat and water at her apartment on Christmas Day, Celia McGowan has been living at a Champaign hotel, courtesy of the city of Champaign.
But she’s been out of food for two days, and doesn’t have a car or a job, she said Friday.
McGowan is one of numerous Champaign Park Apartments residents who have been displaced by lack of heat and/or other issues at this apartment complex where several buildings have been condemned by the city.
Through two emergency funding authorizations approved by City Manager Dorothy David, the city has already covered $97,164 in temporary emergency housing for Champaign Park Apartment residents being put up at local hotels.
The city council will be asked on Tuesday to approve up to $350,000 more to continue covering the cost of hotel rooms through Feb. 14.
Apartment residents being put up at hotels won’t have to go hungry, according to city spokesman Jeff Hamilton. The city has partnered with several agencies in the community to help the residents, and will be delivering meals from Daily Bread Soup Kitchen seven days a week to 10 Champaign Park Apartments families in need of food.
McGowan’s name was added to the list Friday after city officials learned she, too, needed food, Hamilton said.
Residents of Champaign Park Apartments at 2106 W. White St., C, started reporting to the city this past October that they were without heat.
City inspectors investigated, and several apartment buildings at the complex were condemned for being unlivable during the winter.
City Manager Dorothy David initially approved an emergency expense of up to $75,000 in November to provide temporary housing to displaced tenants, who were put up in hotel rooms. By Dec. 14, all those tenants were able to move to other housing or return to a unit at Champaign Park Apartments, according to a memo to the council from Neighborhood Services Director Kerri Wiman.
A new property management company was put in place by the apartment complex owner and some progress was made on repairs, she said. As of Dec. 21, six entire buildings were under a condemnation notice, rather than the previous nine.
But then came the extreme cold weather leading up to Christmas, and the city fire and neighborhood services departments again received calls for help from tenants due to lack of heat, no water and flooding, she said.
David again approved emergency housing funding on Dec. 26.
The extra $350,000 being sought now would cover hotel bookings that have been extended into February to allow the property owner more time for repairs and to align with a Feb. 14 court date, according to Wiman.
“As of Jan. 4, 2023, a total of 26 entire buildings had been condemned due to no heat, no water, a combination of no heat and no water, no hot water or prior fire damage,” Wiman said in her memo.
“Nine additional buildings include some individual units that have also been condemned. There are only seven of the 42 buildings in the complex that do not have any condemnations or have identified critical code violations as of Jan. 10, 2023,” she said.
McGowan, 57, said she’s lived at the apartment complex since April 2019, and has had problems — among them mold — since she’s been there.
Among her more recent issues in addition to no heat and water was flooding from leaks in the ceiling, which damaged three areas of her apartment, she said.
McGowan said she doesn’t want to return to Champaign Park Apartments, and is looking for another apartment that would accept her government housing voucher. She’s waiting to be approved for Social Security disability benefits due to pain in her legs that is keeping her from being able to work, she said.
Meanwhile, she remains at WoodSpring Suites at 1212 W. Anthony Drive, C, along with several other displaced residents of her apartment complex, she said.
Attempts to reach the apartment complex management company Friday were unsuccessful.