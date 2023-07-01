URBANA — Thursday's severe weather spoiled weekend plans for many, with power and internet outages still reported across swaths of Champaign-Urbana.
What it didn't spoil was a copious amount of milk, cream and frozen breakfast sandwiches at the Starbucks on the corner of Springfield Avenue and Mattis Avenue.
That's because of the store's generous donation to the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry at St. Patrick, which came shortly after realizing its power would likely be out for the long haul.
"It was a really bright spot," pantry manager Sally Czapar said.
The store was unable to open on Friday because it lacked power; it was the only C-U Starbucks without power as of about 3 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.
Shift supervisor Dot Alonzo left for the day before the storms passed through on Thursday afternoon. About two hours after the store lost power, other workers at the store called her when it became apparent a solution would be needed.
After calling around and trying to reach a few different places around town, she was able to get in touch with the pantry and haul the items across town. The donation included nearly 100 gallons of milk and hundreds of microwavable breakfast items.
"That's something that Starbucks is very proud of, is not having a whole lot of waste," Alonzo said.
"Any time that we can donate to somebody instead of throwing something away, that is always preferable. As a company and as a person, like that's something I would look forward to doing is helping somebody if at all possible."
It was an easy decision for Czapar, who was at her home that had also lost power, to give the donation the green light.
"I wasn't really involved too much in this particular action except for to give permission for it to happen," Czapar said. "And to come in later because we had no electricity and we checked on it."
The donation — which left Starbucks without any perishables to worry about until the power returns — will allow the pantry to work some new items into the mix.
"Some half-and-half and some whipped cream, which we'll just put out as a luxury," Czapar said.
"(There are) people that can't afford stuff like that, so it's not like 'here's your whipped cream. It's like, would you like a whipped cream this week?'"
As for Starbucks' next shipments of items like milk? They're simply on hold until the power returns.
It was conceivable at the onset of the weather event that Czapar was going to find herself in the same position that Alonzo did.
"I would have been on Dot's end of things trying to get rid of 320 pounds of pork loin and the milk that we had already purchased," Czapar said.
"I had started thinking, where could we send it, who's open? So the same thing she did, but in reverse."
Even with the intensity of Thursday's storm, 29 people made their way to St. Patrick Catholic Church from 4-5 p.m.
That's in line with the trend of the last several weeks after changes to SNAP benefit amounts went into effect in March.
"The numbers of the food pantry have really gone up so the donation was really pretty timely," George Czapar said, with Sally adding that they've gone from an average of roughly 30 people per day to a high of 77 during a recent service.
Alonzo was on hand as the first of the donated items were being distributed on Thursday evening.
"There was a mom there that had four boys and she was more than happy to take some milk and some sandwiches home," Alonzo said. "I would much rather know it's feeding kids, or anybody really, than going to waste.
"That was nice, to actually get to be there while it was handed out to some people and see that it's actually going to make a difference in people's lives is amazing."