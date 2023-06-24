CHAMPAIGN — Crops in the Midwest, including much of Illinois, are entering a critical phase in the coming days as one of the worst droughts in several decades drags on.
“It’s getting to be pretty scary in terms of lack of rain,” said Bailey Conrady, manager of the Champaign County Farm Bureau. “Especially if we miss this potential rain this weekend, we could be in a world of hurt.”
The USDA Crop Progress Report of June 20 said corn conditions in parts of Illinois and Iowa showed a large drop in the past week.
The national soybean condition dropped by 5 percentage points. Illinois and Iowa showed drops of 14 and 10 points, respectively.
Farmers are anxious, Conrady said, “but there’s nothing we can really do about it. If any of us could control the rain, we’d probably be on a beach somewhere instead of farming in central Illinois.”
“You’ve just got to have some faith and hope.”
Livestock producers are perhaps feeling the most stress.
“For cattle producers, the hay crop is significantly lower than normal,” Conrady said. “There’s going to be some issues about finding enough hay.”
Producers will either have to buy hay from outside the drought area or sell their cattle if they can’t afford the hay cost.
The USDA report said pasture conditions were spotty in much of the country, with conditions improving in some states and declining in others.
Illinois State Climatologist Trent Ford said that in Illinois, only a small area south of Springfield is not considered to be experiencing drought.
“The worst area (in terms of lack of rainfall) the last 60 days is along the Indiana border from Chicago down to the border of Ford and Champaign counties,” Ford said. “I’ve driven I-57 from Champaign to Chicago several times, and I can’t tell much difference between here and the northern counties as far as crop conditions.”
Ford said it appears the crops have done “remarkably well” to this point, considering the lack of rain, but the next few weeks will be critical.
One thing helping crops this year as opposed to the last bad drought years of 1988 and 2012, Ford said, is that the winter of 2022-23 was wetter and the spring was cooler.
“The big caveats between 1988 and 2012 were drier winters, and they also started very hot early,” Ford said. “Our winter was fairly wet, so we have good moisture down deep to 10-12 inches.
“We haven’t seen the extreme heat set in consistently. This week has been the hottest week.”
Figures show that the period from April 1 to the present has been the fourth-driest — just 4.5 inches of precipitation — since those totals were first kept in the 1880s.
Ford said the crops don’t need a tropical downpour from here on, but near-normal rainfalls of 0.75 to 1.5 inches each of the next four to five weeks would help relieve some of the early lack of moisture.
“We are heading toward an El Niño, but the effects of El Niño on the atmosphere have not been felt yet,” Ford said, referencing the weather phenomenon that generally creates warmer temperatures. “Typically, if we have an El Niño, it is going to affect the flow of the atmosphere, and we’re stormy in July and August and have a lot of instability. If El Niño is there, its effect on our climate has not been felt yet.”
Conrady said all anyone can do is wait for rain, adding: “Thank goodness for crop insurance.”