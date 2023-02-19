URBANA — The linen room was a dark, dreary place at Carle Foundation Hospital in the early 1970s, occupying a space that was once the hospital’s morgue. But that didn’t dampen Ken Rowland’s excitement to work at the hospital during summers as a high-schooler and college student, folding clean sheets and towels to make bed packs that he’d wheel around the hospital in carts to drop off in rooms before he was eventually promoted to the role of housekeeper.
“Whatever they told me to do, I would do,” he said. “Even cleaning walls, cleaning floors. Actually getting in that environment was exciting for me.”
Hanging on the wall of the oncologist’s office in Carle’s South Clinic is a framed drawing of the hospital from his childhood, when it was only three stories tall. Ever since he set his sights on medical school as a teenager, he imagined practicing medicine in that building.
The Carle Foundation Hospital he now works for, of course, is a far different place.
Now, it spans eight floors and occupies buildings on both sides of University Avenue, including the multistory Mills Breast Cancer Institute in the hospital’s South Clinic.
In his 38 years as an oncologist at Carle, he’s played a central role in bringing hundreds of clinical studies to the hospital, including trials that focused on topics ranging from breast-cancer screening to targeted therapy that allows doctors to use less chemotherapy in some cases.
For his effect on the community, Rowland was named a 2023 Champaign-Urbana Schools Foundation Distinguished Alumni, for which he’ll be honored at a celebratory reception set for April 14 at the I Hotel and Conference Center in Champaign.
“Everybody says, ‘If you have bad luck and get cancer, go to Dr. Rowland,’” said Dr. Sinisa Stanic, medical director of the Carle Cancer Institute “That speaks to his quality and what he has done in this community. He’s truly a giant.”
Rowland left town for Lawrence University in Appleton, Wis., and eventually the University of Illinois Medical School in Chicago, but he always envisioned he’d come back to the community he’d lived in since the sixth grade. His first teacher, he said, immediately saw his potential and set him on a course for success. In high school, he found belonging in the band room, where he eventually was named first-chair clarinet in the All-State band.
“It was a very, very close-knit community that I really thought was huge,” he said. “And when I thought about relocating, when I thought about what I want to do for my practice, I really wanted to work at Carle and live in this community.”
Rowland’s decision to enter the field of oncology came in the years after his stint working in Carle’s housekeeping department, during a fellowship at Rush Medical Center in Chicago shortly after graduation from the UI’s Chicago medical school.
At the time, outcomes for many patients were far bleaker than they are now. The oncologist he worked with, he said, wouldn’t even visit a patient with metastatic lung cancer.
“Now, we could actually cure metastatic lung cancer, in some cases, with drugs that include immunotherapy,” he said. “So that is one of the most gratifying areas of oncology now, is to see somebody with metastatic lung cancer and help them get a great remission, if not cure. Whereas in the ‘70s and ‘80s, we had nothing to offer those folks, and their longevity was measured in terms of a few months.”
That’s partially thanks to the trials done at Carle as part of a National Cancer Institute Community Oncology Research Program. Those trials were kick-started in 1983 by Dr. Alan Hatfield, whom Rowland described as his mentor. Rowland and his wife, Dr. Nancy Fay, moved to Champaign-Urbana in 1985, and Rowland took over and grew the program when Hatfield left the hospital in 2000.
“I always think about what this would look like without” Rowland, Stanic said. “It would actually be quite different. If you go to many smaller communities in the Midwest, many of them do not have that level of cancer care, access to clinical trials and all the stuff that we have. So, maintaining the cancer research is a lot of work.”
When Betsy Barnick, Carle’s manager of oncology research, began working at the hospital in 2001, she was in a basement office with just two other employees. Now, a large room in the South Clinic is stuffed with 19 employees in cubicles. When she started, Barnick said that around 200 people participated in clinical trials in a given year. Now, between 800 and 1,000 participate each year.
If Rowland hadn’t stayed home, where he and his wife raised three children, that wouldn’t be the case, she said.
“He’s nationally recognized, he’s led a lot of big trials with Mayo Clinic, and yet he chooses to stay here, because this is the community he loves, and why not here,” Barnick said. “He will fight tooth and nail, and he drags us along in that fight to help them overcome what they’re battling.”
One of those trials, for instance, studied what kinds of cancers respond to systemic therapies, including drugs that target the cancer cells directly, rather than cytotoxic therapies, including chemotherapy. Partially due to that trial, Rowland said Carle clinicians are giving around two-thirds less chemotherapy than they did previously.
As part of his involvement with the National Cancer Institute, Rowland audits the research programs at hospitals around the Midwest. It’s given him perspective on his decision to stay home.
“I always come back so glad that I worked at Carle,” he said. “I never felt that, well, somebody else was giving superior care than what we could deliver to Carle. And that, to me, sort of solidified why I stayed at Carle.”
With the advances he’s seen in recent years, he doesn’t plan on stopping any time soon.
“I don’t want to stop,” he said. “It’s too fun.”