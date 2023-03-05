CHAMPAIGN — Eventually, Anna Jain Bakst and Avra Jain would embark on impressive careers with diverse lines on their resumes. Anna has been an engineer at IBM, editor of a fine-arts magazine, a high-level fashion executive and now CEO of a biotech firm. Avra became a successful Wall Street trader, documentary film producer, participant in the U.S. Track and Field Championships and real-estate mogul who reshaped parts of New York and Miami.
Their first job, though, was far less glamorous.
Every day as teenagers in the 1970s, they’d get up early and deliver The News-Gazette before heading to school, where the identical twins made sure to dress differently to they could be told apart.
“Rain or shine, it needed to go out,” Anna said.
They were far from accomplishing the feats that would earn them 2023 Champaign-Urbana Schools Foundation Distinguished Alumni honors, for which they’ll return to their hometown to be honored at a reception April 14 at the I Hotel and Conference Center. But even back then, shortly after they moved to Champaign from California by way of Lubbock, Texas, it was easy to tell that the Jain twins would reach impressive heights.
After first learning to play tennis through a Champaign Park District program, they’d regularly head to Hessel Park to hone their skills. Their mother, Barbara Montgomery, who would eventually earn a doctorate in education, would regularly head to the court early in the morning to reserve it for her daughters. Sometimes, she’d even dry it off if it was wet.
By the time they reached high school, they were elite tennis players, and as seniors, they won the 1978 state doubles championship, a unique feat for a downstate team. The sisters were the area’s only tennis state champions until 2019.
When they attended Purdue on tennis scholarships, they decided to follow in the footsteps of their father, Ravi Jain, an accomplished engineer who led the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers laboratory in Champaign from 1971-92. The twins studied industrial engineering, a relatively open-ended field that focuses on efficiency and problem-solving.
“In industrial engineering, you study a little bit of everything,” Avra said. “It’s a little broader based. It’s problem-solving ... which essentially is what I do now.”
Even though they played on the same tennis team and studied the same subject area, their paths diverged in college. As her career progressed, Anna suffered injuries that led her to sit out her senior season. Avra filled the No. 1 spot on the team throughout her career and twice was named Purdue’s player of the year. Even though they earned the same degree, they rarely had classes together.
“We were there together, but we weren’t joined at the hip,” Avra said.
After graduation, Avra decided to move to New York City. She worked as a bartender for six months before landing a job at Wall Street giant Soloman Brothers, where she worked as a trader. Unlike many of her coworkers, who spent money lavishly, Jain saved her money and invested in her living spaces, first owning a studio apartment, then trading up to a one-bedroom apartment, then a two-bedroom apartment, then finally owning half a building. Along the way, she took a sabbatical to attend film school and eventually helped produce “Dark Days,” a documentary about homelessness in New York City that won three awards at the Sundance Film Festival.
Tennis courts were in short supply in New York, so Jain took up triathlons and eventually dabbled in racewalking. In 1987, she qualified for and competed in the 10,000-meter racewalk at the U.S. Track and Field Championships. Injuries eventually led her to give up the sport.
In 1992, she hatched a plan to buy a 100,000-square-foot warehouse and turn it into luxury condominiums. Along with some of her coworkers, she made the purchase and left Wall Street for good.
“Working on Wall Street, you really aren’t making anything, and I really liked building things,” she said. “I would spend a lot of my free time in New York checking out neighborhoods. ... Over time, I could see how neighborhoods changed, how they gentrified, who was following who. And then I would renovate my own loft apartments and would learn about construction. I taught myself to identify emerging neighborhoods.”
While her sister cut her teeth as a trader in New York, Anna moved to Chicago, where she worked for IBM for two years, before moving to California to earn her MBA at Stanford. Over the summer, she came to New York for a brief stint working on the trading floor at Solomon Brothers. After earning her second degree, she served as general manager for a startup company that made posters of fine art.
In 1989, she moved with her husband to New York. By then, she had taken up golf, through which she became friends with Andrew Rosen, whose family founded the company credited with manufacturing the first designer jeans, Puritan Fashions Corporation.
“He said, ‘You know, Anna, the fashion industry won’t be able to care less that you have an MBA,” she said, “but your engineering background will be very interesting to them, because we build product.”
In 1990, she was hired as director of licensing for The Donna Karan Company, now known as DKNY. She launched the company’s footwear division and served as its president for 10 years before leaving for Michael Kors in 2003 to launch its footwear division, where she worked for 14 years before becoming CEO of Kate Spade for two years. She now serves as CEO of Modern Meadow, a company that focuses on manufacturing sustainable materials for clothing.
The twins led busy lives during their overlapping time in New York City. And while they didn’t see each other often, they were often mistaken for each other.
“We would go to the same Starbucks, and they’d be like, ‘Weren’t you just here?’” Avra said. “And then we’d run into somebody and they’d be like, ‘I can’t believe you didn’t say ‘Hi.’ And I’d always be like, ‘That wasn’t me.’”
In one of those cases of mistaken identity, she was greeted with a warm hug from a stranger. It was fashion icon Vera Wang, to whom Avra passed on regards from her sister.
After spending time in Miami throughout the mid-’90s, Avra fell in love with the city and saw opportunities that she didn’t see in the saturated New York real-estate market. She moved south in 1999, and shortly after, she joined a group of investors who were buying a set of vacant buildings spanning 5 acres near a performing arts center for $19 million. That land was later purchased by the state of Florida via eminent domain for $78 million.
Much of her work has centered around historic preservation and venues for arts and entertainment. She bought the dilapidated but historic Vagabond Motel in the Miami Modern Historic District, known as MiMo, which she reopened as a swanky hotel in 2014 in an area that has developed into trendy neighborhood.
Recently, she and a group of investors bought a 6-acre property that had once been a mattress factory, which she restored into an entertainment venue, with plans of adding an ecosystem around it, including artist studios, bars, food venues, a hotel and more over the next five to 10 years.
“It’s preservation, it’s placemaking, it’s collaboration,” she said. “The entertainment venue is there, and now we’re building a town around it.”
Anna and Avra have rarely returned to Champaign in the decades since their parents moved away, but in April, they’ll return for the first time since they were inducted into Champaign Central’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2008. Both are looking forward to seeing the ways in which their hometown has changed and developed.
While their paths have diverged since their time as a championship tennis duo in Champaign, they know that time in their lives was crucial to their success.
“Avra builds and refurbishes buildings. I’m building product. And we’re both building teams to help accomplish that together,” Anna said. “I think that’s where sports comes in. I think playing team sports, at least for me, was an incredible life experience. And frankly, being a twin.
“As a twin, I know that one plus one can be greater than two. Collectively, by far, we can accomplish more than if you just added up what each of us could do individually.”