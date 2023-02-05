URBANA — One day in the fall of 2012, Kanittha Fay remembers, her daughter, Myra Stevens, came home from school and proudly announced she had voted for Barack Obama for his second term as president in the schoolwide election.
“She said, ‘Mom, I just voted for Obama,’” Fay said. “And I was like, ‘OK, let’s sit down and talk about what this entails.’ I started explaining government and things like that. But that’s the moment I realized that you can never start too young. And that stuck with her, the idea of being involved.”
For Fay, this was a particularly proud moment.
In that November’s election, she made a point to bring her daughter to the polling place as she voted for the first time in her adopted country after enduring the long process of becoming a citizen. And she’s never taken that right, or her role as a member of the Urbana community, for granted.
Fay has spent countless hours volunteering with the Urbana school district, the League of Women Voters of Champaign County, the Mayoral Recognition Program, the Urbana Parks advisory committee and We Love Urbana, an organization she co-founded. For that work, she’ll be honored by the Champaign-Urbana Schools Foundation with its Local Hero Award at its Distinguished Alumni Awards reception, set for April 14 at the I Hotel and Conference Center in Champaign.
“She’s a very, very passionate woman. I’ve never seen drive in a person like I’ve seen in her,” her daughter said. “She’s one of the most hardworking people that I’ve ever met, and I’m also very lucky that she also happens to be my mother.”
Growing up in Bangkok, Fay never imagined she’d spend her adult life in the United States. After studying chemical engineering in college in Thailand, though, she decided to pursue a graduate degree at the University of Illinois. She quickly diverged from that path and began studying marketing instead, but she decided to extend her stay past her college years.
“I started to learn about how nice people were here, and I was really impressed,” she said. “I learned how America was a lot different than what I had seen in the movies. I thought, ‘I’m not ready (to leave). I want to learn a little bit more. I want to practice my English more. I want to learn about community and people and really understand the culture.’ So, I decided to stick around.”
She began working at Armory House, a private dorm on campus, as a student in 1999, and became its marketing manager in 2000, a job she still holds today.
Her time as a volunteer began in earnest in 2009, when she joined the Parent Teacher Association at Wiley Elementary School in Urbana, where her daughter had started school. Her involvement grew throughout her daughter’s time in Urbana schools and increased precipitously in recent years. She’s spent around 20 hours a week volunteering since her daughter entered school, she said, and much of those hours were spent alongside Stevens, who became passionate about volunteering at a young age, starting when she worked at a food drive at State Farm Center as a kid.
Two years ago, Fay became a board member of the League of Women Voters, and she became involved with When We All Vote, an organization that works to increase voter participation. As a member of the Wiley PTA, she helped organize voter-registration events led by students, including her daughter. She was also instrumental in organizing the school’s college fair for historically Black colleges and universities.
Last year, after reading about New York City’s Mayoral Service Recognition Awards, she decided to propose a similar program to leaders in Urbana. The program recognized 40 students for their 2,374 total documented hours of community service.
All of her work in the community, which grew to around 40 hours a week at one point, centered on a similar theme.
“I often say to community leaders that students are the heart of our community,” Fay said. “So, if you want to make a difference, you have to start with students.”
Now that her daughter is no longer in high school, Fay will scale back her volunteer work, at least a little. But her love for working in the community has already been passed down a generation. Stevens, now a freshman at the UI after graduating from Urbana High School last year, started the high school’s Civic Engagement Club, which worked at last year’s Women’s March, contributed to voter-registration drives, helped hold a food drive for Ukrainian refugees and more.
“She’s a very giving person, and it’s nice to see her get to channel that into something positive for our community,” Stevens said. “She invests so much time into volunteering and giving back, and I’m really happy that she gets to do that. I’m even more happy to see her get some recognition for the work that she’s been doing out in the community. I just really think it’s well-deserved.”