DANVILLE — One of the coolest things about playing football at Danville High School, from a player’s perspective, is the tunnel that runs from a locker room and leads onto Ned Whitesell Field.
The Vikings’ field is unique in that it backs right up to the school. The concrete grandstand is directly accessible from the building, and players access the field via a pathway from the locker room on the south side of the field.
“The best part is running out of that tunnel and looking at the whole (city of) Danville cheer you on, ready to watch you play,” senior linebacker and running back Caleb Robinson said.
That pathway has carried plenty of players onto the field since the program was established in 1904. The Vikings have qualified for the IHSA playoffs 23 times since they began in 1974.
Led by seventh-year coach and Danville alumnus Marcus Forrest, the Vikings return plenty of key players from last season’s team that finished 6-4 and returned to the Class 6A playoffs for the first time since 2019.
“The kids have worked hard, been committed and really concentrating on learning and getting them a grasp of what we’re doing,” Forrest said. “We have quite a few kids that we lost last year, but we still have quite a few that are coming back. So I’m excited about that.”
Headlined by seniors Robinson, Curtis Beasley and Philip Shaw IV, the Vikings enter the 2023 campaign ranked sixth in The News-Gazette’s preseason top 10.
“I feel like I’ve seen a very good amount of people bought in,” Beasley said. “We’re really trying to buy into this and be wholeheartedly invested in what we’re trying to achieve as a team. We want to improve our record from last year.”
Danville was competitive in its four losses last season; the Vikings fell short in a 7-0 defensive battle at Centennial the week before dropping a 50-43 game that took three overtimes to settle against Normal Community.
Three-score losses against Peoria and Normal West yielded lessons for the Vikings to learn from this fall.
“It’s a physical conference, so you have to match that physicality,” Forrest said. “Athleticism always helps. That’s kind of what separates high school teams at times. It’s not always a matter of the coaches and the coaching scheme ... but the biggest thing is the discipline and the fundamentals that you have.”
Among the graduates from last season’s team are two-way standout Tommy Harris III, who earned all-conference first-team honors at running back and linebacker, and receiver/linebacker Matthew Thomas, who cataloged an all-conference second-team designation.
Defensive lineman Calvin Hempel also graduated after earning all-conference honorable mention for his work.
But five juniors from last season — Beasley, Robinson and Shaw IV along with defensive linemen Deangelo Tyler and Evan Yates — are back in the fold after being named among the Big 12’s best in 2022.
Beasley, Robinson and Shaw IV will play a large role on the Vikings’ leadership front.
“When we started camp early June, we put a big emphasis on making sure that we have a nice foundation and really good chemistry,” Beasley said. “So that way, when we’re on the field, it’s more of a camaraderie rather than it just being like we’re just teammates.”
That emphasis has paid dividends at the midway point of the summer.
“All three of them have experience, (all) three of them work hard,” Forrest said. “All three of them have good grades, and all three of them are dependable. ... If you’re not dependable you don’t know what you’re doing, and if you don’t know what you’re doing, I can’t put you out there.
Quarterback is still a question mark for the Vikings. Junior Diddy Robinson is expected to split time under center and at wide receiver, while senior Phoenix Parker may see some action at quarterback as well.
“(We’re) giving kids opportunities to see how they grasp things, and then once they get an idea and a grasp, we can kind of move on from there to say, ‘Alright, how can we do this?’” Forrest said. “But I really want to be able to put (Robinson) at receiver along with putting him at quarterback, because if you have athletic kids you want to utilize them in many ways.”
Danville’s schedule includes four home games — against Peoria Manual, Centennial, Normal Community and Peoria Richwoods — with road games at Chatham Glenwood, Peoria, Bloomington, Champaign Central and Urbana.
“The teams who were the top teams last year — Centennial, Peoria, Normal West — they all were teams that were really physical, played hard,” Forrest said. “What kept us in games with them was the physicality.”
That Danville’s Class of 2024 is expected to make a big contribution this fall wasn’t necessarily on Forrest’s radar two years ago, when he missed the shortened spring 2021 season after undergoing a heart transplant that February. The Vikings finished 3-2 that season and 4-5 the following fall after Forrest made a speedy return to the sidelines.
Some 29 months later, Forrest is feeling good and his players are getting the full experience.
“I explained to them early in the summer, ‘This is the closest I’ve felt to (how) I was beforehand than I’ve ever felt, which is great (for me) but bad for y’all,’” Forrest said. “I’ve been energetic and all over the place. ... They sense that energy also, and it kind of helps.”