DANVILLE — Chuck Kasper has been serving as a team host the past 20 years for the NJCAA Division II National Basketball Tournament.
He's enjoyed every minute of it.
“It’s just become such a great tradition for the town," he said. "I think if it was in a bigger city I don’t think it would be as big a deal for the community.”
It takes a city to put on the tournament hosted by Danville Area Community College.
Danville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Jeanie Cooke said hundreds of volunteers help college officials to stage the tournament, which is in its 30th season at DACC.
Kasper met with his assigned team — Central Community College of Columbus, Neb. — Monday morning. The team stayed the night in Peoria before heading to Danville.
The highest a team that Kasper has hosted is third. Odds aren’t good for the Raiders to win it all, but you never know. (Think Fairleigh Dickinson.) Central is seeded 15th and will take on the No. 2 seed.
Dressed in their red junior college pullovers bearing the tournament logo, the hosts will sit on the team bench of their assigned team.
“Sometimes we make sure the guys have water,” Kasper said. “We’ll do as much as they want us to do for them.”
A coaches meeting followed Monday’s banquet, and Kasper said he would offer to stay and drive the Central head coach back to their hotel so the players didn’t have to wait around.
Restaurants, hotels and the community will roll out the red carpet for the 16 teams, coaches and staff for the tournament that starts play on Tuesday.
Making the event more meaningful: The host Jaguars are in the tournament field.
On Monday, Cooke spent much of the day preparing for the annual prep-tournament banquet at The Beef House across the border in Covington, Ind. An estimated 450 people were expected. The Beef House hosts the banauet because Danville doesn’t have a large-enough venue.
“The banquet is for all the incoming players or coaches to welcome them to our area,” Cooke said. “They learn the dos and don’ts for the tournament itself. To get that in before the tourney, it’s a perfect event to get everybody together to kick if off.”
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. was one of 16 people who turned out in frigid weather Saturday to help pick up litter and yard waste in a 20-block area around the college campus. The city of Danville partnered with Keep Vermilion County Beautiful to do the clean up.
While it was cold, Williams said the weather was colder last year when the area featured sub-zero temperatures during the cleanup.
He said the tournament “is something we’re proud of.”
Cooke said next year the tournament will balloon to 20 teams, and the Vermilion County community hopes its contract is renewed to host next year.
Cooke said Danville rolls out the welcome mat in many ways ranging from businesses and homes posting “welcome” signs to residents volunteering.
There are volunteers in “literally every area,” she said.
“The tournament is, of course, run by the athletic director and the college, but there are volunteers that do everything from work in the hospitality room to being hosts for the different teams.”
Vermilion Advantage President/CEO Tim Dudley said the two years he has been in this area he has volunteered to take tickets at the gate.
“There are a lot of volunteers out there,” he said. “They serve food and take tickets and go around and make sure everyone is taken care of.”
Each team is assigned a host. Hosts will be available to perform a variety of tasks, depending on the wishes of the coaches, ranging from making dinner reservations to scheduling practices at area gyms.
The college’s culinary department does its part, preparing meals for the volunteers who are unable to leave the facility during the day and individuals who frequent the hospitality room.
“It really is a community event, and it does take everybody because it’s just that big,” Cooke said.
Cooke has been around for all 30 of the tournaments held at Danville. She was chair of the DACC booster club the year before the college landed the tourne and remembers the Jaguars having played in the eight-team junior college tournament in Michigan.
She recalls Vice President of Finance Dick Shockey, who was known for his attention to fiscal detail, saying he would bid for DACC to host the tournament for the following year. DACC’s team qualifying for the national tournament was a surprise, and he didn’t like not having budgeted for that expense.
“‘I’m going to tell you right now I’m going to bid on this tournament. I can at least break even,’” Cooke quoted Shockey.
“He just didn’t have that in the budget. Being a numbers guy, he had to add to this budget, which I’m sure he hadn’t planned to do. He was very frugal and very detailed. It’s quite an expense to take a whole team and take it out of state.”