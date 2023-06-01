MAHOMET — In 2013, the Champaign County Forest Preserve District's annual Freedom Fest celebration drew 4,866 people.
Last year, that number was 2,444.
Steadily declining attendance is just one factor, though, in why district leaders have decided to pull the plug on Freedom Fest after this year’s event, according to Executive Director Lorrie Pearson.
The district announced Wednesday that the upcoming Freedom Fest, set for June 30 at Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve in Mahomet, will be the event’s grand finale.
Along with declining attendance, reasons include declining sponsorship, increased difficulty in filling volunteer roles and the "significant impact" fireworks have on wildlife.
“We have tried to have this event pay for itself through entrance fees and sponsorships,” Pearson said. “It became very clear that between declining sponsorship and declining attendance, we were not going to be able to cover the costs long-term.”
As many as 5,070 people attended the event in 1999, with attendance in the 3,000 and 4,000 ranges in subsequent years until 2018, when attendance fell to 2,567.
Meanwhile, the total cost of the 2023 event will run $33,593, with admission for those 5 and older being $2, Pearson said.
The total cost includes $13,000 for the fireworks, $4,920 for entertainment, portable restrooms, security, advertising and supplies, and $15,718 for staff expenses preparing for and putting on the event.
Pearson said the event also requires a volunteer crew for cleanup the following day.
Discontinuing Freedom Fest has been in the discussion stages for more than a year, Pearson said. It was during last year’s fireworks that she saw firsthand what kind of impact fireworks can have on wildlife.
“Last year, I attended, and on the first fireworks shot, a great blue heron took off across the lake,” she said.
District officials expressed concerns that the loud noises and bright flashes can be distressing, disorienting and even physically harmful to wildlife.
“Wildlife suffer from increased stress levels and may abandon their homes at critical times during their breeding or nesting cycle, leaving young without food and more vulnerable to predators,” the district said in its announcement. “Litter from firecrackers, bottle rockets and other explosives can be choking hazards for wildlife and may be toxic if ingested.”
Eagles next in the area, “and we don’t want them to abandon their nests,” Pearson said.
In terms of impacts on people, officials expressed concerns about the effects of the loud, sudden noises from fireworks on people with post traumatic stress disorder and autism.
The district is planning what it hopes will be a fitting send-off for Freedom Fest this year. Gates will open at 4 p.m., and there will be musical entertainment and food trucks along with the fireworks ending the evening.
While Freedom Fest in its current form will end after the June 30 event, Pearson said district officials are exploring options for a different kind of event that could be held in its place in future years. Anyone with ideas is invited to email them to hq@ccfpd.org
“We’re really excited about the opportunity to try something new,” Pearson said.