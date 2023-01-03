The local politico who has the legal authority to name himself to the vacant Illinois Senate seat for Champaign and Vermilion counties is after the job.
Mike Ingram, chairman of the Champaign County Democrats, is among at least 10 applicants for the vacancy created by the Dec. 9 death of 52nd District state Sen. Scott Bennett.
Although party leaders initially schedule a meeting for today, it's been moved to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Zoom because of the difficulty of accommodating people's schedules.
Ingram has steadfastly refused to discuss his interest in the job since abruptly terminating a phone conversation with The News-Gazette when the subject was raised. He had indicated to political reporter Patrick Pfingsten, who writes a newsletter on Illinois politics, that he was not interested in the job.
But Ingram's name is on the list of applicants provided by the party. So is that of state Rep. Carol Ammons, who in a message to local Democrats made her case for appointment in strong terms:
"African American women are the base of the Democratic party and are disrespected and disregarded by the Democratic party on a regular basis," she wrote. "When an outspoken Black woman is the most qualified, most experienced and best-positioned to be promoted, all manner of excuses surface as to why another less-qualified or inexperienced white person, or another inexperienced and less-qualified man/woman of color is chosen."
Among others applying are those who previously announced their candidacies, those who expressed interest and those operating under the radar screen.
Among the newcomers are David Palmer, an unsuccessful Democratic candidate for the U.S. House in last year's primary; Savoy lawyer Christina M. Manuel, therapist Mickensy Ellis-White; and University of Illinois lawyer and party secretary Matt Sullard.
City of Champaign Township Assessor Paul Faraci and Champaign County Board chairman Kyle Patterson are also among those who indicated interest.
Previously announced applicants are Ammons, City of Champaign Township Supervisor Andy Quarnstrom and unsuccessful Illinois House candidate Cindy Cunningham.
Because of his position, speculation centers on Ingram, a county board member and former recorder of deeds, because he has enough weighted votes to give himself Bennett's Senate seat.
State law gives Ingram and Sandra Lawlyes, who heads the Vermilion County Democratic Party, 30 days from the date of the vacancy to act.
The two party leaders will cast ballots that reflect the numbers of votes Bennett received in previous elections. Since Bennett received far more votes in Champaign County than in Vermilion, Ingram has the statutory authority to name himself.
Perhaps that's why he and Lawlyes last week announced they would form an advisory committee. They said the committee would represent a cross-section of the community — “labor leaders, pastors, precinct committeemen and elected officials." It also could give Ingram breathing room.
Champaign County State's Attorney Julia Rietz confirmed that she is on the committee. Other members, according to a Facebook post by the Champaign County Democrats, include:
— Retired Vermilion County Judge Nancy Fahey.
— State Treasurer Mike Frerichs.
— The Rev. Reverend Terrance Thomas, pastor of Bethel AME Church.
— The city of Champaign's Mary Catherine Roberson, Central Illinois Business magazine's 2022 Forty Under 40 Woman of the Year.
— Former Champaign County Board Chair Pius Weibel.
— Bend the Arc: Champaign-Urbana Chair Diane Ore.
— The Champaign County AFL-CIO's Matt Kelly.
— The East Central Illinois Building and Construction Trades Council's Kevin Sage.
— Former Champaign County Democratic party Chairman Al Klein.
— County party vice chairs Cari West-Henkelman and Bud Windelborn.
— Michelle Gonzales, Sen. Bennett's former chief of staff.
— Champaign County Board member Jilmala Rogers.
— State Senate legislative assistant Rachel Spencer.
— Retired high school biology teacher Germaine Light.
Ammons has been the most publicly aggressive of those seeking the Senate seat. Her husband, Champaign County Clerk and Recorder Aaron Ammons, and Cunningham Township Supervisor Danielle Chynoweth, both have called her the obvious choice, and asked Rep. Ammons' supporters to write endorsement letters to Ingram and Lawlyes.
If Rep. Ammons is appointed to the Senate, that would create another vacancy — her House seat — and set off another scrum for appointment to that elective office.
Behind the scenes, Ammons supporters make no secret of their skepticism of Ingram's committee. They're suspicious that it's really a committee to appoint Ingram to Bennett's seat and making noises that Rep. Ammons will run for the Democratic nomination to the Senate seat in 2024.
Cunningham Township Assessor Wayne Williams made that option clear when he said he "expects to be supporting Carol for the 52nd District in 2024."
There is recent precedent for a person in charge of a search like this to end up with the position.
In January 2021, Sangamon County Democratic Party leader Doris Turner was among the county party leaders with statutory authority to fill the vacancy created by Democratic state Sen. Andy Manar's decision to resign and work for Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
After reviewing multiple applicants, the committee named Turner to the Senate post. Turner, at least theoretically, had recused herself from the appointment process