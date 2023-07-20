CHAMPAIGN — Prior to his sudden resignation last week, former Champaign fire chief Gary Ludwig was investigated for harassment allegations made by his employees, largely involving “inappropriate statements about women or sexually-explicit content.”
According to documents obtained by The News-Gazette in a Freedom of Information Act request, City Manager Dorothy David conducted nine interviews with two victims/complainants and six witnesses between June 27 and July 5 concerning Ludwig and with Ludwig on July 6 — the day before he submitted his resignation effective immediately.
"Although the investigation began with two complainants alleging separate incidents, I combined the investigative process into a single investigation as all of the allegations involved inappropriate statements about women or sexually explicit content,” David said in a report dated Tuesday to city Human Resources Officer Amanda Farthing.
David’s report summarized six specific statements allegedly made by Ludwig, plus two other reported incidents involving alleged conduct by Ludwig.
It also states her investigation confirmed conduct by Ludwig “that included derogatory and demeaning references to individuals based on age, national origin and gender identity.”
The alleged incidents included “multiple reports of the chief showing photographs of a woman in revealing attire to employees” and “the chief having a cellphone conversation with a woman in speaker mode that included sexually explicit comments that could be overheard by staff,” the report states.
Alleged statements made by Ludwig were summarized in the report as:
— Using the term “feminazi” in reference to female professionals in the presence of other employees.
— Making a statement to a subordinate employee about a female colleague that was sexually explicit and demeaning.
— Multiple reports of Ludwig making sexually explicit statements to subordinate employees, including references to oral sex and the use of demeaning terminology about female anatomy.
— Making a derogatory/demeaning statement about a female involving references to age, national origin and a sex act.
— Relaying information about his past sexual experiences during crew meetings and discussions with employees.
— Making comments about male sexual performance in discussions of employee medical issues.
Reached by phone Wednesday, Ludwig declined to comment, but referred the call to his Chicago attorney, Julie Herrera.
“If my client did not have to take care of his ill wife down in St. Louis, he would have stayed to fight these allegations,” Herrera said. “Some of them are completely false, some statements were taken out of context and some were part of a broader discussion among firefighters in the firehouse. My client will let his many successes and the many positive relationships he had in Champaign for the last eight-plus years stand as his record. His focus at this point is his ill wife.”
A summary of David’s interview with Ludwig about allegations and his responses included one witness expressing concerns about a speaker cellphone conversation Ludwig conducted that included sexually explicit content.
The witness stated he “could hear a woman’s voice on the other end of the call as the volume was turned up loudly,” the document states.
The witness went on to allege that he overheard the chief say “what he would do to her if he were there,” along with “oohs and ahs” and such statements as: “If I was there, you would not stand a (sexual expletive) chance,” and “if I was there, I would deflower you in a second.”
"The employee characterized it as the chief having phone sex in the office,” the summary states.
Another employee reported a conversation with a small group of employees in which Ludlwig allegedly told a story about a time when he received a (sexual act) from a woman when he either worked at or owned a bar, the summary states.
“The employee reported that he had heard the chief tell this story several times over the years (maybe four times), with the most recent time being within the past years,” the summary states.
Another allegation in the summary refers to a June 7 meeting with employees on a proposed fire department strategic plan in which concerns were expressed about inadequate bathroom and sleeping quarters for female firefighters, when Ludwig allegedly “interjected a comment like, ‘thank goodness (employee) isn’t a feminazi or else we’d have to make these changes now.’”
Ludwig told David he used the term “feminist” and “not” in the same sentence and concluded “he must have been talking quickly so people thought they heard feminazi,” the summary states.
The summary also states there were two reported incidents of Ludwig allegedly showing photos of a woman in revealing attire.
One of the two reports involved an occasion when Ludwig received a call on his cellphone and an employee saw a contact photo of a woman on the screen when the call came in.
After ending the call, Ludwig allegedly pulled up pictures of the woman from his phone and began “what the employee characterized as a photo slideshow of the woman in revealing attire such as provocative swimwear.”
“Chief told the employee that she was a friend of his and she sends photos like this to the chief all the time,” the summary states.
In her report, David said Ludwig didn’t review and respond to the summary statement of his own interview with her, and “in response to a majority of the allegations, he responded by saying that he could not recall the incidents.”
“In some cases, he denied the allegation in whole or in part, and in some cases, he did recall the incident but provided an alternate description than provided by reporting employees,” she said.
Still, David said she found the complainant and witness statements to be credible and that descriptions of “inappropriate statements and conduct” by Ludwig were corroborated “by multiple witnesses and/or supported by witness statements, notes made by impacted staff or reports made to colleagues within the fire department in the immediate aftermath of specific incidents.”
“The investigation confirmed conduct by the former fire chief that included derogatory and demeaning references to individuals based on age, national origin and gender identity,” David said. “These incidents were made on multiple occasions and impacted multiple employees within the fire department. The investigation further confirmed multiple instances of offensive conduct of a sexual nature, either in the statements or actions by the former chief. While the chief denied or did not recall many of the allegations, many of the allegations were corroborated by multiple staff as evidence of a pattern of conduct that had been exhibited by the chief for a period of time.”
David further said she asked each complainant and witness if they believed Ludwig’s alleged conduct reflected an overall problem within the fire department, or if the conduct was isolated to Ludwig.
“All interviewees shared the opinion that this behavior was isolated to the chief and not indicative of the culture of the department as a whole,” she said.
David said the investigation didn’t result in any disciplinary action against Ludwig because he resigned, citing personal and medical reasons. In a recent interview with The News-Gazette, Ludwig said his wife is ill and undergoing treatment in St. Louis.
David did, however, recommend that the city’s human resources department work with fire department leadership to conduct additional employee training on harassment prevention and reporting as soon as possible.
David wasn’t available for an interview, but did release a brief written statement stressing that the city takes all allegations of inappropriate conduct seriously, and that the actions of one individual “do not reflect on the professionalism and character of city of Champaign employees.”
“All employees have the right to be respected, safe and free of harassment,” she said. “This is vital to their ability to continue delivering exceptional service to the residents of Champaign.”