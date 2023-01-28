CHAMPAIGN — Amy Brown has worked with practically every age group, in order.
She helped the youngest among us at Danville’s Focus on Early Intervention, coordinating services for children with disabilities. She founded Vermilion County’s Project Success, overseeing programming for elementary-, middle-, and high-school-age children.
Brown has spent the recent portion of her career with older adults, leading the CRIS Healthy Aging Center of Vermilion County for more than 20 years.
Next month, she’s turning back the clock. Brown was unanimously selected this week to become the next CEO of Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club in Champaign.
“I always had this burning desire to get back to working with kids, which is where I started. It’s my true love and what all my education was focused on,” Brown said. “I’m just really excited about it.”
The career social services professional has a lot of people to meet before she starts on Feb. 21, including staff, volunteers and donors that run the nonprofit youth services organization.
“They’re very involved on a day-to-day basis, there’s so many people that keep this place going and growing,” she said.
But meeting the kids of the Club is top of her list.
“That’s the age where you can shape everything, stimulate their growth, try to encourage them to be creative. If they have that, they have that their whole life,” she said. “There’s an opportunity to create a stable atmosphere for them, where they can come in and know they’re safe socially, emotionally and physically in the space we’re providing for them.”
The Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club, nearing its 55th anniversary, has a Teen Center on Park Street and uses the new Martens Center as its elementary program site. J.W. Eater Junior High is an afterschool site and summer camp location.
After Brown’s tenure as CEO at CRIS Healthy Aging Center, a “one-stop shop” that helps older adults stay independent, she most recently worked as the Division Manager of Advocacy and prevention at Illinois Department on Aging.
From 1994 to 2000, she founded and directed Project Success of Vermilion County, a nonprofit support for local schoolchildren and their families.
“That was a lot like a Boys & Girls Club model, with after-school and school-based services for kids,” she said.
Brown’s appointment caps off a monthslong search for the club’s leader, performed by a committee of current and past club board members and guided by National Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s regional staff.
She’ll succeed longtime Boys & Girls Club CEO Sam Banks, who stepped back into the role in July 2022 on an interim basis to replace Charles Burton.