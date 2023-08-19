Brett Fogerson had never rolled nine strikes in a row until that day in 2006.
His team was in a tight game with a rival squad and needed to finish strong for the win.
The pressure was on.
“I got in the 10th frame, and ... the game was really close,” Fogerson remembers. “I needed the first strike. I threw a good ball,” and all 10 pins went down.
Fogerson said then he knew he could “get greedy” and go for the perfect game — a 300. The next one he threw was “a terrible ball.”
The ball crossed over the head pin on the opposite side, but he still got the strike.
“I was grinning ear to ear, and I knew it was a bad shot and a got a huge break.”
He needed only one more strike, and he got it on a good ball.
“The last one was perfect. I could feel it was a strike,” Fogerson said of his first 300 — a feat few bowlers achieve. The odds are 11,500 to 1 for the average bowler.
Fogerson, however, is no average bowler, and he let everyone in the place know he had thrown his first 300.
“I was jumping up and down, and I was screaming,” he said. “The pressure was off. I finally got my first 300. It was something I always wanted.”
The Philo resident was just getting started. Since then he has rolled 29 more 300 games that had the proper documentation (paperwork) and another 30 or so that weren’t documented.
Fogerson is one of three bowlers who will be inducted into the 2023 Champaign Area USBC Hall of Fame on Sept. 10.
A bowler since age 5, the 41-year-old Fogerson said he got a great deal of bowling advice from the head of the household. His father was a good bowler and would give him tips when the family went out to bowl.
“There’s a lot of timing that goes into bowling,” Fogerson said. “If you don’t have the right follow-through, the ball isn’t at the foul line at the right time or your feet get out of whack, all of that can make the ball a couple of boards off line.”
Fogerson said bowlers need repetition, using the same routine every time — their feet, their shoulders are in the same place for every ball.
It’s not the twice-a-week bowlers who generally throw 300s — more like the three to four times a week bowlers, Fogerson said.
One year when in college, Fogerson bowled in five leagues over four nights — two leagues were on the same night.
He bowls twice a week now. With two children who have activities of their own, he has cut back on his bowling nights at Old Orchard Lanes in Savoy, his venue of choice.
A lefty, Fogerson has a hook on his shot and said developing it has improved his game.
“When I was younger I didn’t really hook the ball much,” he said. “It was more about accuracy and timing. As I got older, I started to hook the ball, and it’s easier to score well.”
Fogerson said it’s gotten easier for people to bowl a 300 as the game has grown and the quality of the balls have improved, which he said “makes a huge difference.”
Balls now have a reactive resin exterior, which allows them to grab the lane and hook more. The core of the balls are also better.
Like many sports, bowling numbers have declined in the last 20 years in terms of league participation, Fogerson said.
“There’s just more now for people to do,” he said. “When I bowled youth league in the ‘80s and ‘90s, we had a couple different leagues, and they were always full. I can tell the youth participation is down.”
Fogerson said, however, he believes open bowling is still popular.
In addition to his 30 recorded 300 games, Fogerson has bowled 26 800 series. He has had a 200-plus average over 16 years.
Employed in the patient financial services department for Carle Foundation Hospital, Fogerson handles credit balances, hands out refund checks and contacts insurance companies.
Fogerson and his wife, Amanda, married two years ago. Her son from a previous marriage, Brody, is a sophomore at Unity, and they have a 5-year-old daughter together, Avery. He said both children like to bowl.
Also to be inducted into the USBC Hall of Fame are Jim Fehlberg and Kim Oehmke.
Fehlberg has bowled 44 300 games with 23 800 series. He has a 200-plus average over 17 years.
Oehmke has a 175-plus average over 16 years, and a 190-plus average over five years.