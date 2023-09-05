In theory, Mark Hortin could have enrolled at Purdue or Iowa State.
As a senior at Albion’s Edwards County High School in the early 1980s, Hortin asked the folks at ACT to send his exam results to West Lafayette, Ind. and Ames, Iowa. But those schools were going to finish second and third to his No. 1 choice: the University of Illinois.
“I had never thought about two other options because I had been told that (Illinois) was ‘where you’ll go to college,’ “ he said.
His grandpa Frank Fieber went to Illinois, where he studied agronomy and graduated in 1939. Mark’s dad Doyle is an Illinois alum, too, in 1963 in ag engineering. Doyle Hortin was in school when legend Dick Butkus and Jim Grabowski led Illinois to the Big Ten title and a Rose Bowl victory.
Interestingly, the next time a Hortin attended Illinois — in the 1980s — the football team returned to the Rose Bowl.
Mark attended every game during the 1983 season, rushing the field multiple times with college roommate and still-buddy Ron Ferris.
Of course, the weather was friendly most of the football season. Easy to get back and forth to the games.
Where the Hortins showed their true fandom came during the 1983-84 basketball season. They drove in a blizzard to watch the Illinois-Kentucky basketball game at the Assembly Hall on Christmas Eve.
The Hortins traveled 132 miles from their farm in Albion, making the trip in a 15-passenger, rear-wheel drive van.
“We’re driving around stalled out cars on Highway 130 and made it to the game,” Mark Hortin said.
Unfortunately, the officials didn’t make it. So a call went out to the crowd: Is there a ref in the house? Officials were found and Kentucky went on to a 56-54 victory. Bummer for the folks from Albion.
Going to games at Illinois was nothing new for Mark Hortin, now 60. Earlier in life, the family lived in Mahomet and he would zip over the Assembly Hall or Memorial Stadium.
The tradition continues
What started as three generations of Hortin alums at Illinois became a fourth when Mark and wife Shanna watched son Graham and daughter Sophia graduate from the school. Their youngest, Claire, didn’t follow the rest. She is at Washington University in St. Louis, where she studies accounting.
“She took a different road, but a great school,” Mark Hortin said. “She’s had a great experience.”
The three Horton kids all are Fisher High School graduates.
Sophia just completed her UI degree in ag economics and is working as a farm manager with The Atkins Group.
Did she consider other colleges?
“I had a choice, but it was the natural thing to come here considering my Illini heritage,” Sophia said. “Illinois is right here in our back yard, it’s the family school, excellent programs for ag, which is all I ever wanted to do.
“They didn’t push and say ‘You have to go to Illinois.’ but from our upbringing it was like hint, hint, nudge, nudge. This is a good place for you to be.”
She remembers going to Illinois games as a child, dressed in an Illini cheerleader outfit with Block I stickers on her face.
“I’ve always loved it,” Sophia said.
During her freshman year at Illinois, she stormed the field after Lovie Smith’s team stunned Wisconsin.
“It was not the same as in the ‘80s, but at least I got to do it,” she said.
On Saturday outside Memorial Stadium, family and friends gathered for a tailgate party just off First Street. They went en masse to the game, with 20 or so seats together in Section 123.
A way of life
Not only have most of the Hortins gone to the same college, but they are in the same line of work: farming.
There has been a Hortin farming in the Albion area going back to the 1850s.
Doyle still has a farm there. At 82, he is going strong.
He jokes it will look strange if he retires too young.
He is thrilled to see his son and grandkids following him both at Illinois and into farming.
Doyle and his wife Jan, an Illinois alum, celebrated their 62nd anniversary at Saturday’s game.
“They’re hoping it works out,” Mark said.
Graham, who played football at Fisher for Matt Leng, works on his dad’s farm. He is a 2017 Illinois graduate in technical systems management.
His wife Cassidy is from Arizona. They got married in late July and she is learning all about Illinois.
Graham Hortin went to every home football game during his time at Illinois. He is one of the rare students who watched three different coaches: Tim Beckman, Bill Cubit and Lovie Smith.
“I was up in the stands by myself,” he said. “I’d be at the tailgate and I’d say ‘Is anybody coming?’ and they’re like ‘No, we’re staying at the tailgate.’ “
Graham and his sisters grew up in the shadows of the UI, 19 miles away in Fisher.
About 20 years ago, Mark Hortin relocated to the community where he owns and operates a farm. He raises corn and soybeans.
The Hortins are season-ticket holders for Illinois basketball. They don’t get to as many football games because of the farming schedule, which is hectic in the fall.
Mark Hortin’s favorite memory from basketball? Easy.
“Andy Kaufmann, the shot (to beat Iowa),” Hortin said. “Lots of Kenny Battle moments too.”
His favorite football player: defensive back Craig Swoope, who got after opposing quarterbacks on blitzes. Hortin was a high school defensive end and appreciated Swoope’s ability.
Mark Hortin studied ag economics at UI, graduating in 1985.
“I couldn’t get a job. It was the ‘80s,” he said.
He ended up in Texas, going to grad school at Texas A&M. That’s where he met his wife. She was also in ag econ. Mark and Shanna just celebrated their 33rd anniversary in August.
Besides farming, Mark Hortin worked as an “ag finance credit guy,” he said.