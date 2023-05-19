GIBSON CITY — On the eve of the 1-year anniversary of their son’s death, Brian and Melissa Bane helped put the finishing touches on landscaping around a bench made in his honor.
It’s sandwiched by growing maple trees at the high-traffic corner of Church and 15th streets, next to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School.
“I’m overjoyed with the way it turned out,” Melissa said. “It keeps Colin’s memory fresh and alive. It’s at a spot where it’ll be seen every day, whether people are walking by or driving by. It doesn’t matter if students are in school or not.
“I don’t know where else we would have had it.”
Thursday marked a year since Colin Bane, a popular and productive student at GCMS, was killed in a car accident. His presence, however, will definitely be felt as his Class of 2023 heads into graduation weekend.
On Thursday, seniors gathered at the Banes’ house just outside Gibson City to watch the sun set and reminisce.
At Friday afternoon’s awards ceremony at the high school, Brian and Melissa will announce the first recipient of the Colin A. Bane Memorial Scholarship, an annual gift of $3,000 to a graduating senior who excelled in athletics and academics with an unmatched work ethic.
Just like Colin, who was putting in 40 hours as a kitchen manager at Burgers & Beers while also playing soccer and acing tests. “A great kid who loved life and always had a smile,” GCMS Principal Kyle Bielfeldt said.
Support for the scholarship was overwhelming, Melissa said, starting with last summer’s fundraising soccer match.
“Our community continues to give big hugs without physically giving hugs,” she said.
At Saturday’s graduation ceremony, seniors will wear a pin with Colin’s picture on their robes so “he’ll always be with the Class of 2023,” classmate Katie Steidinger said.
Earlier this month, seniors chose Colin’s bench as a spot to gather for a group photo. The site was dedicated in March but work on it continued through Wednesday night, when fresh mulch was spread. “Our goal was to get it completed by graduation,” said Melissa, thanking family, friends and staff at GCMS for making deadline.
“I think it looks awesome,” said GCMS industrial arts teacher Jason Mackinson, who worked with the Banes in planning the bench’s presentation and location. “It seems to be the perfect spot.”
Melissa and Brian will attend commencement to congratulate the Class of ‘23.
“I feel like they’ve become my kids in a way and I’m as proud of them as I would be of Colin on graduation day,” Melissa said. “I feel his presence through them. It’s been uplifting that he’s had such good friends.
“It’s a roller coaster of emotions: every day in my heart is a sad day, but I still find some way — whether it’s looking at old pictures of Colin or his friends sending me pictures from their (snapchat) stories of a year ago — to feel happy about the type of friend and son he was. That’s what you want as a parent.”