The first of four snazzy new turf fields coming to Monticello High School’s athletic complex in 2023 was christened last month, with the girls’ soccer team doing the honors.
Five weeks later, everyone in town’s getting in on the action.
“In the evenings, it isn’t uncommon to see community members, current high school students and alumni using the facility to play soccer, throw the football or baseball,” Superintendent Adam Clapp said.
That’s exactly how Clapp and Co. hoped it would go when they announced in December an ambitious $4.5 million plan, funded by revenue from corporate personal property replacement taxes and Piatt County sales taxes, to join the growing number of area high schools making the switch from grass to turf.
First up was the soccer stadium with the track surrounding it. Then football, with the baseball and softball fields on deck.
But don’t be confused by the giant “SAGES” emblazoned in both end zones of the football field. The idea is for each of the new homes of Monticello High sports to be shared by the Monticello Pirates Soccer Club, T-ballers and the travel baseball and softball teams in town, among others, as well as the Marching Sages, PE classes, “even (for) elementary free time,” Clapp said.
“The goal,” Clapp said, “is to have our facilities to be used as much as possible and become a point of pride for everyone in the community.”
The best part to Sages Athletic Director Dan Sheehan: No more drainage issues or having to limit competitions for fears that the field will be torn up.
“It’s always game-ready,” he said. “We can let people use it. We’re going to practice on the football field every day. It’s going to be the safest playing surface every day we can provide our students. Last year, we had to move a (junior football league) game because we couldn’t risk tearing up the football field.
“I want this to be a partnership with our city, our rec programs. We want to see these fields utilized year-round. It’s been fun to watch the kids’ excitement and hear their feedback.”
❖ ❖ ❖
Westville Co-AD Joe Brazas might want to start looking for someone to buy the equipment formerly used to maintain the Tigers’ baseball field.
He doesn’t need the tools anymore, since the district got in on the turf trend.
“It’s something I don’t miss at all,” said Brazas, who is also the high school and seventh- and eighth-grade baseball coach. “I pretty much retired my rake, shovel and sprinklers.”
Urbana was the front-runner in this area for turf, installing it in 2011 for football and soccer. Other area schools were not quick to follow suit, with Champaign adding turf at Tommy Stewart Field in 2018.
Unity followed, then Westville, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Champaign Central. St. Joseph-Ogden will join the fray this summer, too.
Urbana AD Steve Waller said school officials are glad they made the switch.
“It’s a multi-use facility for us,” he said. “We use it for our sports programs, for our band program, and we also use it for our high school and middle school P.E. classes.”
With the turf now 12 years old, the district might start looking to replace it, Waller said.
“I feel like we’ve got a pretty good life span out of ours,” he said. “It’s still safe to play on and practice on, but there has been conversation about what the future holds and how much more life we can get out of it.”
Unity Superintendent Andy Larson said drainage issues on the baseball and softball fields played a part in the decision to switch to turf in 2019. Turf was also added for football and soccer.
“It’s been great,” Larson said, adding he believes it has helped reduce injuries. Part of that was the addition of the concussion pad — a half-inch pad under the turf — on the football field.
“We felt it was necessary due to the volatility of the sport,” Larson said.
He said there are no drawbacks to turf.
“If you cost it out over time, the painting, the weed and feed and watering (of natural grass is more expensive), and I feel it’s better for kids,” he said. “Turf is worth it. It’s just a really good look. People are pretty impressed by what they see. I have yet to see any downside to it.”
❖ ❖ ❖
Unity AD Scott Hamilton said the worry of bad weather has also been lessened, saying there have been no cancellations due to bad field conditions, although it might happen when it’s too cold.
“You’re not going to cancel a football or soccer game because it’s raining,” Hamilton said. “Our P.E. classes, our band, our dance team — that’s junior high and high school kids — all use it.”
Hamilton called using turf “an incredible experience” and said he didn’t realize how practical it would make practices for all sports.
“We don’t have a beat-up practice field. We don’t have to worry about practicing anywhere else,” Hamilton said. “It’s all lined. Everything’s game-ready. Our (Junior Football League) and youth baseball and softball also use it.”
He estimated 10 to 12 schools have come to Tolono in order to see the Rockets’ turf facilities.
❖ ❖ ❖
Champaign Central has had a turf baseball infield and turf field for practices and lower-level games since spring 2020 at McKinley Field.
Recently added across Church Street from the school were turf softball and soccer fields, which debuted this spring.
AD Jane Stillman said she especially saw the value of turf during last year’s wet spring.
“We only had to cancel one baseball game for the whole season,” she said. “We had a grass field for soccer, but we were able to move our soccer teams onto the field at McKinley. It’s our football field, but it’s also marked for soccer.”
One negative of turf, she said, is it gets “really, really warm” in the summer months.
❖ ❖ ❖
The Westville district is equipped with a turf football field as well as turf baseball and softball fields and an all-weather track.
Westville used the Salt Fork field for two home football games while turf was being installed at the Tigers’ facilities.
Brazas called the change “a dream come true.”
“For baseball, it’s very important,” he said. “If it rains (on a grass field), you’re done. This takes the water and (it goes) off the field. Two inches in half an hour it can take. We’ll never be rained out except for lightning. A couple times, it’s been too cold if it’s under 40” degrees.
Turf might also be a good recruiting tool within schools, getting students to come out for teams that play on it. Westville’s baseball team held a 22-4 record entering this week, and Urbana softball boasted a 21-5 mark entering this week.
Turf also enhances the likelihood of playing more home games. Watseka and Cissna Park have moved home baseball games against Westville to the Tigers’ facility because their fields were too wet.
“It gets a little slick, but you can still play out there. We’ve played while it’s raining the entire game,” Brazas said, adding that the players are fine with playing in the rain, but the fans don’t like it much. “I’ve been a coach for 20 years, and there’s nothing like being in a classroom watching the radar and wondering, ‘Are we going to get this game in?’”
❖ ❖ ❖
Georgetown-Ridge Farm AD Brad Russell said this marks the first season the Buffaloes have used their new turf baseball and softball fields.
“The infield is turf, and the outfield is sod,” said Russell, who is also an assistant baseball coach. “They’re still working on dugouts and padding for the wall that we have.”
The Buffaloes did lose some games in March because the outfield sod had not had time to get established.
“Once it’s established, we’ll be able to play more of the games than the past,” Russell said.
He also noted the ability to get more games in, as there are “a lot less rainouts.” He’s a turf believer, saying “it’s a much better field than what we previously had.”
Russell also notes, however, that there are some things to get used to in the change from natural grass to turf.
“When you need to start sliding (into a base) has changed. You slide farther,” Russell said. “It’s easier to slide on this than what we had for dirt.”
The district asks players not to use metal cleats on turf, a common practice. Molded cleats, tennis shoes or turf shoes are allowed.
Russell said the players are also seeing “a much-truer bounce from the surface.”
“We’ve gotten a lot of comments from visiting teams on how nice it looks,” he said.
❖ ❖ ❖
St. Joseph-Ogden AD Justin Franzen said a number of upgrades are going in this summer on the Spartans’ campus.
“We will have an all-turf softball field and all-new turf football field, and an all-new track going around our football field,” Franzen said. “Construction is going to start really soon on that,” with the plans for them to be ready in the fall.
The school’s new baseball facility, Meier Field, which the Spartans share with the Royal Giants E.I. baseball team, recently opened west of town.
“That’s an all-grass field,” Franzen said. “We absolutely love it. It’s just an amazing facility.”