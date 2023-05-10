CHAMPAIGN — Sally Walker has just about seen it all when it comes to umpiring softball.
Uni High’s former athletic director of more than three decades has called College World Series contests and coordinated officials for a litany of the NCAA’s most prominent conferences.
She won’t have to venture far to do her job this week as Illinois hosts the Big Ten tournament at Eichelberger Field for the first time.
“I think they’ve done a great job,” Walker said. “The field looks absolutely awesome. This is the best that it’s ever looked, all the branding out there.
“They’ve done a great job of preparing for it and I’m just excited that the program actually has an opportunity to showcase its facility and showcase the town and hopefully the weather will cooperate.”
Walker served as Uni High’s athletic director from 1983 until 2014. Her on-field umpiring career began with local park district contests and continued to take hold as she added games at higher levels.
Her schedule in the springtime was full by the time she stopped calling games on the field in 2009.
“I was very fortunate,” Walker said. “I had some great people that worked for me at Uni that covered for me very well when I was gone and, you know, with the internet and all that, I was able to do a lot of stuff remotely so that made things easier.”
Umpiring — often a thankless job that invites the unsolicited opinions of fans and players alike — was a natural fit for Walker. But the thrill of umpiring tight games with high stakes gave way to a new kind of reward after she called her final game.
“I’ve had a lot of people saying, ‘Oh, don’t you miss being out on the field?’ And I can honestly say that when I stepped away, I knew it was time,” Walker said.
“One of the most rewarding things is just seeing people grow up through the years, if you will, and then seeing them being able to accomplish their goals of working a Big Ten championship, of getting to a World Series and then watching them out on the field ... that’s pretty cool.”
Walker has coordinated the Big Ten’s crew of umpires since 2013 and the Big 12’s umpires since 2019. Previously, she was in charge of umpires for the American, Missouri Valley and Summit leagues.
She’s assembled an experienced crew that will make the calls for the Big Ten’s top 12 teams at Eichelberger through Saturday.
“Most of these umpires that you’ll see on the field this weekend are either former World Series umpires or umpires that have at least worked at the super regional level for the NCAA postseason,” Walker said. “They’re very experienced umpires; they’ve all been working in the Big Ten for a number of seasons.”
They’ll be ready should the conference title come down to a judgment call in the bottom of the seventh inning of Saturday’s championship game.
“Anybody that’s been in that situation, whether it’s a Big Ten championship, Big 12 championship, World Series, you know, that’s what it’s all about,” Walker said. “When you come out and you make a great call and it’s like ‘I did it in the biggest moment,’ there’s not a better feeling for an official. That’s what you’re here for.”
The Illini earned the final spot in the bracket despite closing the regular season with five consecutive losses. They’ll close Wednesday’s slate of opening-round games when they face fifth-seeded Wisconsin at 7 p.m.
“It’s a fun atmosphere,” Illinois coach Tyra Perry said. “As you can see, people are buzzing around, it’s blowing up my phone and blowing up my minutes as far as trying to get things done in a small space.”
Wisconsin claimed two of its three games against the Illini when the teams met in Madison in the middle of the season. Illinois’ win in the series came via a 6-4 decision on April 2.
“We’re 0-0 now,” Perry said. “We’ve talked about that with the team when we’re in the locker room just now, we’re just talking about how we’re zero and zero. Anything is possible. I mean, it’s four games, you know, you can go out do your best, leave it all on the line and good things can happen.”
Walker’s season will continue beyond Saturday’s conference title bout. She’ll be on the road from May 18 until June 8 for the NCAA postseason, which includes overseeing the Division II championships in Chattanooga in June.
She’ll then head to Oklahoma City for the College World Series.
It will be a busy — but rewarding — month on the diamond.
“Anybody that’s served as an official, you have to have a great deal of self-motivation because you’re not going to get much thanks from anybody else for doing what you’re doing,” Walker said.
“People sometimes say that we’re arrogant but you have to have confidence to be out there and do what you do ... sometimes you wonder why you do what you do when you get scrutinized and yelled at the way that they do, but it’s worth it.”