CHAMPAIGN — Members of the Centennial High archery team need only look at one of their teammates for inspiration at Saturday’s tournament to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Freshman Miguel Martinez III went through more than two years of treatments after being diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia at age 2. He said he doesn’t remember much about the treatments.
“Only thing I remember much is my family is always on my side, and St. Jude always took care of us,” he said.
Martinez is doing well and said he continues to return for yearly checkups.
“They said I’m cancer-free right now,” he said. “I’m part of a program that will do research to help other kids.”
In October, he will be 10 years cancer-free.
Martinez’ mother, Whitney, said times were tough back then.
“My husband (Miguel Jr.) and I both had full-time jobs,” she said.
Her son was an only child at the time.
“I had to quit my full-time job to take care of him. It was a pretty drastic drop in income,” Whitney said.
A month prior to his diagnosis in March 2011, the Martinezes found out they were expecting their second child, Anna, who is now 11.
Whitney said having a child diagnosed with cancer is an emotional thing that a parent doesn’t fully get over.
“‘It scars you for life,’ is what my husband and I say. Any small cold or sickness, your mind goes back to that.”
The Martinezes never received a bill from St. Jude. Most of their every-Friday treatment trips for their son were to St. Jude’s affiliate hospital in Peoria. A few were to St. Jude’s main facility in Memphis.
“St. Jude’s saved our son,” she said. “We will be forever grateful.”
Miguel III is in his second year on an archery team, having made the team at Edison Middle School last year.
“I like that,” he said of the sport. “When I first heard about it my first year I thought it was pretty cool.”
The Centennial archery team will raise money at the special virtual tournament against schools from across the country, run by the National Archery in the Schools Program.
Heather Miller, who with husband Ryan coaches the Centennial team, said Centennial raised $500 last year and hopes to raise “a lot more” this year for St. Jude.
She said Centennial scored the highest in last year’s virtual tournament, although no awards are given out.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To donate, Miller said to stop by the event or email chargerarchery@gmail.com.