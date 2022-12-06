Getting their Orange on: More than ever, Krush members easy to spot
Jim Rossow
Vice President of News
Jim Rossow is vice president of news at The News-Gazette. His email is jrossow@news-gazette.com.
If you are at Saturday's University of Illinois-Penn State men's basketball game at State Farm Center, keep an eye on the Orange Krush.
At the 8-minute timeout in the second half, the popular student group will unfurl its latest tradition: two giant Krush flags.
It's just a reminder that the Krush is in the building. And an effort to keep the students engaged during long breaks.
"This way we're getting excited right away and they're ready to go,"said current Krush president Kilton Rauman.
The flags were the brainchild of Illini Pride executive vice president Carson Smith. The flags, which cost about $8,000 total, arrived the day before the Syracuse game.
The flags were used for the first time during Illinois' 73-44 win against the Orange last Tuesday.
"The hope is we have them for 15, 20 years," Rauman said.
The Krush wants to take the flags on the road.
"We'll see how it goes there," he said.
When folded up, the larger flag requires three or four people to carry it. The smaller flag is a one-person job.
The flags aren't the only "what's new" for the Krush this year.
The organization no longer has levels for its members. In the past, there were Orange, Blue and White levels. The level you were in determined your time of entry to the arena.
This year, with the encouragement of the UI athletic department, seating for the Krush is first come, first serve.
Rauman, is on board with the idea.
As it always has, the Krush continues to raise money for local charities. Last year, it gave away $74,000 to local organizations. Among the gifts, Cunningham Children's Home received $5,200, $5,000 to Crisis Nursery and $4,000 each to Habitat For Humanity and Greater Champaign County AMBUCS. Twenty-six different organizations received the money.
The Krush wants to increase the giving this year. Spots on the upcoming road trip will go the members who raise the most money for Krush causes.
The Krush had its first philanthropy night for the game against Monmouth. The Krush raised $3,600 at that game with a silent auction. Items included a signed jersey from Illini football player Chase Brown and a signed basketball from Illinois coach Brad Underwood. Women's coach Shauna Green chipped in a signed basketball and signed T-shirts.
"We got a lot of awesome donations," Rauman said.
Brooklyn Westerfield, one of two pregame chairs, came up with the idea to have donation buckets inside the arena. They raised $1,109 at the Syracuse game solely from cash donations. The buckets will now be at every game in six locations near entrances.
You can also donate online at illinipride.com.
Any student who buys a season ticket automatically becomes a member of the Krush. The number is at 3,000, the same as last year.
There are 670 courtside seats for the Krush. Everybody else sits in the 200 level.
Rauman and the Krush are pushing to keep those not on the floor in the same areas of the arena.
"A lot of people will show up, realize the courtside seats are gone and just go KAMS to watch because they don't want to sit next to random people," Rauman said. "They want to sit with the students."
The Krush is looking forward to this year's visit from Michigan on March 2. Wolverines star Hunter Dickinson has called out the Illini fans in the past.
"He's an awesome player and I like that he speaks his mind, but we definitely don't get along," Rauman said.
Longtime fan
Rauman, a senior prelaw/recreation, sport and tourism major is from Stillman Valley, a city 177 miles north of Champaign-Urbana.
"I kind of knew since I was little watching Illini basketball that I wanted to be in Krush," Rauman said.
During his freshman year at Illinois, he was picked as a captain and served on the executive board his sophomore and junior years before becoming president.
The current executive board of 10 includes six seniors. Only two have been there all four years.
"The most common course is freshman year, go to the games and get the lay of the land and then sophomore year apply to be a captain. Freshman applying is pretty rare," Rauman said.
Rauman watched Friday's Illinois-Maryland game, a 71-66 victory for the No. 22 Terrapins against the No. 16 Illini.
"I can't really stand not being at games now," Rauman said. "I've gotten spoiled, I'll admit. I make a lot of road games, but I wasn't able to swing this one."
Upcoming events
The Krush is planning at least one road trip this season. Rauman prefers to keep the location quiet to avoid giving the opposing school officials advance notice.
The Krush members famously wear the opponent's colors to the game, then unveil their true fandom right before opening tip. Sometimes to the disgust of the other school's fans.
The Krush hasn't forgotten what happened in 2011, when Penn State officials put the Krush in a heavily secured area after getting wind of their arrival.
The Krush trips are highlights for the members.
Typically, the trip includes about 50 Krush members. This year at the undisclosed location, the number will be 200.
The Krush went to Purdue for last year's trip. There is plenty of advanced planning, including an early call to the opponent's ticket office.
The group usually disguises its identity ahead of time. Last year. it went as a Boy Scout group from West Lafayette, Ind.
Rauman has the tickets for this year's game in hand.
Working in the Krush's favor, ticket offices love to sell tickets. That's the goal. So, maybe not a lot of questions when somebody asks for 200 seats.
"As bad as it sounds, they are a little too trusting," Rauman said.
