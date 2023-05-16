CHAMPAIGN — What a weekend it was for Jane Fairbanks.
Just a couple of days after her garden tools and equipment disappeared out of her front yard, help arrived in spades.
Not only did people read about her plight in a News-Gazette story Saturday and bring over donated replacements, the person who took the items from her front yard Thursday brought them all back — along with a County Market gift card.
“It was just so nice of him,” said the 79-year-old Fairbanks of Champaign.
Sure enough, she said, he’d thought the items were free for the taking.
“He goes around and takes stuff that people leave, he cleans it up and gives it to different organizations, so he’s really a Good Samaritan,” she said Monday.
Fairbanks, who lives on the 2600 block of West John Street, had been out working in her yard last Thursday and had left her wagon, garden cart, tools, weed trimmer, a shirt and a bag of seed out front when she went in for a break.
When she came back out and discovered all the items gone, she posted signs out front appealing to whoever took her stuff to please bring it back.
Even before the man who actually took the items brought them back, other people began arriving with used garden tools (in better shape than the ones she'd lost) and other help Saturday, Fairbanks said.
“Saturday morning when I woke up, there was a beautiful cart with better wheels, so it will be easier to pull, with two bags of food in it, and a gift card to Ace (Hardware),” Fairbanks said.
A young man came over with a gas-powered weed trimmer for her, and then took the time to show her how to use it, since she’d been using a battery-powered one. After it failed to start, he told her he’d try and find her a battery-powered one, she said.
Then someone else brought her a battery-powered weed trimmer, so she called and let him know, Fairbanks said.
Also arriving from others were used tools to replace those that were lost, another new garden cart and something she’s never had — a leaf blower.
"It's been overwhelming," Fairbanks said.
A neighbor even tried to give her money, she said, but she gave it back to her.
Fairbanks put another sign out front over the weekend saying thank you, and for those who didn’t see it, she wants everyone to know how much she appreciates all the help.
“God is just so good, you know,” she said.