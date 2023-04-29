URBANA — Tonunica Caraway doesn’t like being the center of attention. But she was the star on Thursday when she accepted the keys to her new home, thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County.
Caraway watched nervously from the front porch as a crowd gathered to celebrate the occasion. Although Caraway spent countless hours in the rain and cold helping to build her new home, she said the hardest part was “right now, having to talk in front of all these people.”
She made her way to the mic, where she was joined by her four children. As she thanked everyone who helped build the home — from “the top to the bottom of my heart” — the nerves melted away. The crowd loved her.
“Was it a great experience? I’d do it again,” Caraway said with a smile. “It was all love. I didn’t know people could care about you that much. I just really don’t know what to say. I’m just happy.”
Caraway credited her faith for helping her get through the hard times in her life. “When I threw the towel in, He threw it back. ‘I ain’t done with you yet,’” she said.
“Amen!” the crowd answered.
“We will always remember where we came from and where we are going because it’s only up from here,” Caraway added.
The driveway overflowed with friends, family, community members and Habitat staff. Two puppies from across the street even came to say hello. The Caraways’ new puppy, Cashmirr, was not at the event, but is looking forward to seeing the new house and big backyard soon.
Caraway has a knack for style and decorating, but construction was a new ballgame for her. “Before this, I was comfortable with hanging pictures on the wall. I was really nervous about doing the building because I was afraid I would mess something up. But they made sure I didn’t,” she said.
Caraway customized the three-bedroom, two-bathroom house to fit her style, from the hunter green siding to the darker cabinet and floor colors. While she hasn’t had time to think about the interior decor, she knows it will incorporate her favorite color. “Gold. There will be gold everywhere. I just love the color gold,” she said.
Caraway’s daughter, Casharia, 18, is ready to bring her Pinterest board to life. “My room is going to look like a closet — with different colors, styles and brands, Prada, Chanel, Fendi — like a material girl in Paris,” she said.
Casharia said the experience with Habitat has inspired her to study interior design and real estate in the coming years. She graduates from Central High School next month and hopes to have a barbecue at her new house to celebrate.
While the family hasn’t met anyone from the new street yet, her neighbors understand what it takes to be a Habitat for Humanity homeowner; they live two houses down and across the street.
Tonunica Caraway was born and raised in Champaign and is a graduate of Central High School. She works for Unit 4 as a bus monitor.
The Caraway home build was sponsored by Habitat’s Women Build program, with support from Busey Bank, Martin Hood, Spiros Law, Sterling Wealth Management and Vital Education & Supply.
Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County has been building homes, communities, and hope in Champaign County since 1991. The Caraway family house is their 124th build. More information can be found at cuhabitat.org.