As we approach the two-year mark in the shooting of my son, Liam Gasser, I am reminded of a community’s horror and outrage that such a crime could unfold in our town the way it did. We’ve spent the last two years as a family relying on the help of friends, neighbors and people whom we’d never met before.
Likewise, we’ve relied on our law enforcement professionals to relentlessly pursue justice for our family, and subsequently relied on the people of this community to never forget what occurred. The Champaign Police Department dedicated resources and expertise to this case and we praise their impeccable commitment to meticulously gathering the proof for what was said to be an unsolvable crime.
We’ve experienced an outpouring of love for Liam, but mostly we’ve kept to ourselves, partly to focus on Liam’s health care, and partly to observe the time that is necessary for judicial processes to occur. While we continue to recognize the formalities of the judicial system, Liam and I can no longer remain silent. Silence means complicity.
We’d like to offer additional clarification on Jim Dey’s article of Sept. 10 (“Hard feelings on display in Gasser shooting case”) so that the public is aware of key points to the criminal charges and sentencing options for the accused shooter.
There are two criminal cases against the accused, Derrick Humphery. One case, from his June 16, 2022, arrest, is for armed violence, in which Humphery is charged with driving under a revoked license, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of drugs. This has been referred to as the easy case. These charges carry a mandatory sentence of six to 30 years, with a 50 percent servable basis (wherein the accused only needs to serve 50 percent of the sentence for good behavior in prison). That means he could serve as little as three years.
The other criminal case against Humphery is for the unprovoked attempted murder of Liam Gasser on Oct. 24, 2021. Liam was shot in the head, shredding his left ear. The bullet ricocheted off his C1 vertebra, bisected his vertebral artery and exited through the other side of his skull behind his right ear.
Bullet shards remain lodged in his brain. He suffered severe traumatic brain and spinal cord injury, and remains quadriplegic with a host of health concerns, including intractable pain. If not for the quick actions of everyone at the scene, including witnesses, he would not be alive today. These are irrevocable facts.
There are descending charges in this case as laid out in Humphery’s arraignment: attempted murder, which carries a sentence of 31 years to life, with an 85 percent servable basis and is not probationable; aggravated battery — discharge of a firearm, which carries a sentence of six to 30 years, with an 85 percent servable basis and is not probationable; and aggravated discharge of a firearm, which carries a sentence of four to 15 years, with an 85 percent servable basis and is probationable.
Because of his prior felonies, a life sentence is on the table.
I’ve read the police reports and I’m quite familiar with the sequence of events surrounding the crime, including the profuse evidence in both cases. I’ve sought legal opinions, taken good notes and asked a lot of hard questions. I’ve also spoken with numerous family survivors of gun violence about their experiences with the justice system.
In the Dey article, Rietz underrepresents the evidence and the credible witness statements in the attempted murder case. I recall her own words from a March 2023 press release issued upon Humphery’s arrest: “Through the cooperation of civilian witnesses at the scene and the use of a variety of technology, Champaign detectives were able to identify the (shooter’s) vehicle and ultimately Humphery as the shooter.”
Rietz brought this case forward for arrest based on the evidence at hand. I sat in her office in March and discussed this case, ending with Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink’s assertion that she is certain she can get a conviction in the attempted murder case. We believe she can.
I walked out of the SA’s office satisfied, thinking my family’s best interests, and the community’s best interests, were represented. Now I’m not so sure. We took for granted that a person would be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law for their most heinous acts.
Rietz has maintained that her office will not prosecute both cases. Citing her often-used phrase — that jury trials are risky — her strategy, as she has laid it out, is to prosecute Humphery for the armed violence charge and to dismiss the attempted murder charge, using it as an aggravating factor to tack a few years onto his sentence.
I have a giant cardboard box in my living room where I keep News-Gazette copies of sentences handed down in Champaign County court. I am not confident Humphery would ultimately serve more than a handful of years for his armed violence crime. If this happens, Humphery will not have attempted murder as part of his criminal history, as well.
To be fair, jury trials are difficult, but that’s why we choose to elect officials who do not take a soft approach toward egregious crimes. We would welcome the opportunity to stand shoulder to shoulder with an official who does just that.
As a community, we need to remember the horror and outrage we felt when this crime occurred. Has gun violence become so normalized, it’s dismissed in our court system? The question we have asked is why not prosecute Humphery for attempted murder presently, then dismiss the armed violence charge if he’s convicted?
Isn’t that the approach our community deserves from our state’s attorney’s office, rather than cherry-picking only the easy convictions that add up to little time served for lesser crimes? Isn’t it their mission statement?
To be clear, this isn’t a case of hard feelings on behalf of Liam Gasser; this case epitomizes community justice.