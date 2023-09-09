Harsha Gurujal credits the ALS Association of Chicago for making the final months of his mother Kumari’s life a little easier and giving her the will to not give up.
It helped both Kumari and Harsha.
“During the process I had lost my religion, faith in God and humanity,” Harsha said. “My mom helped me gain all of that back” from a trip to China and their native India “and by her spirit.
“In her mind God had never left her. God was calling her home.”
She asked her son to have her ashes spread at the base of the Himalayas.
Harsha will join many others Sunday at Champaign’s Hessel Park for the Walk to Defeat ALS.
Kumari was a joyful person, her son said. Diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease) in February 2019, she chose to look on the bright side during the approximately one year she had left.
“We decided we were going to tackle it with humor and do the best we could do,” Harsha said. “My mom is a very joyful person.
“Tackling it with humor gave us something to fight with.”
Harsha said the ALS Association stuck right with them.
Many of Kumari’s symptoms progressed faster than they thought they would, including her ability to breathe and walk. By September she had lost much of the ability to use her legs. She also started having to sleep with oxygen.
While Kumari kept a positive attitude through many of her final months, she had initially decided not to take medication to give her a longer life.
One way the ALS Association assisted Kumari was to help her to press on and fulfill a desire to make the China-India trip along with family. They, along with Harsha’s wife Susie, a couple of Harsha’s friends and Dr. Sudha Muthekapalli convinced her to begin taking a medication that would extend her life.
“My wife kept telling my mom ... ‘If I could take this medicine to spend one more day with my grandchildren, I would,’ ” Harsha said.
It helped to convince her to take the medication.
The trip started in China. Kumari had always wanted to see The Great Wall. A team of people helped the Gurujals along the way, and she received help to stand atop the wall.
They also visited Tianenmen Square in Beijing.
“To stand in Tianenmen Square, you feel so small,” Harsha said. “There were few people there. It was very cold. You realized in China this is where the youth got together and battled for their freedom.
“It was similar to standing at Gettysburg or some of the battle sites of the Revolutionary War. You realize there was a group of young people that got together and believed in a cause and fought and died for that cause.”
The Gurujals then crossed the street, which was like visiting a China of 200 to 300 years ago. Harsha said he was “blown away by these amazing temples and amazing palaces the Chinese leaders lived in.”
Kumari took pleasure in small victories. One of her favorite things in life was her morning cup of coffee.
ALS eventually made it difficult for her to brew a cup each morning.
“She figured a way of getting out of her chair, getting in a wheelchair, going to the coffee machine, brewing a cup and using every ounce of strength and lifting that coffee cup, taking it to the chair and getting comfortable again,” Harsha said.
Kumari died March 13, 2020, about two months after they returned from their China-India trip. It was also the month the COVID-19 lockdowns began.
The lockdowns made a sorrowful time even worse for Harsha and his family.
At first they were told there could be 50 people at her visitation. Harsha was later told only immediate family could attend.
“I was heartbroken,” Harsha said. “Nobody could come to the visitation for my mom.
“It was very tough not to be able to visit people and let them visit with me and say good bye.”
He said he was glad his mother didn’t have to live through the pandemic.
Harsha has become active in the Walk to Fight ALS and other ALS Association events and outreaches.
This marks the seventh year for the walk in Champaign. Last year was a banner year, and organizers are hoping for another one Sunday.
Harsha will push his mother’s wheelchair in the walk, putting a shirt over the wheelchair “as my way of remembering her and honoring her.”
He said the ALS Association does many kind acts to assist those with the disease, from furnishing a wheelchair or a recliner so the patient can be comfortable, to helping with psychological needs, to assisting with transportation to doctor appointments and providing care service
Harsha also meets with people to tell them what the ALS experience will be like and has delivered medical supplies to homes — “whatever the association needs me to do.”
“Having watched my mom through this I want to help people live their lives to the fullest, not to be held back by their lack of mobility.”
Sunday’s walk begins at 10 a.m. Many of those involved will meet an hour early at the park “to pray and remember and laugh and cry,” Harsha said.
“Maybe I’ll get in a game of pickleball at Hessel Park” and then return to Baxters American Grille in Champaign, where Harsha is the manager. Baxters will donate 10 percent of its sales that day.