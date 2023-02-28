Where was Rich Falk on March 4, 1963? Easy answer: on the court at the Assembly Hall starting for the University of Illinois’ basketball opponent, Northwestern University.
It could have gone a different way. A top high school player from Galva, Falk was recruited by Harry Combes in the early 1960s to play at Illinois.
On his recruiting visit, Falk was shown a mock-up of the new arena, which included a continuous roof — ultimately different than its current state.
The building wasn’t as big of a deal to Falk as the loaded Illini guard roster, which included Bill Small and Tal Brody. Falk decided to sign with Bill Rohr at Northwestern instead.
Late in his junior year with the Wildcats, Falk came to Champaign-Urbana for the debut of the new building.
After a free throw by the Illini, Falk hit the historic first field goal at what was then known as the Assembly Hall.
“One of my favorite shots,” he said. “I was able to go baseline, about a 15- to 20-foot jump shot.
“I remember it well because people keep reminding me of it. It’s something I’m happy that happened, but unfortunately, it didn’t result in us winning the game.”
Northwestern, which finished 9-15 in 1962-63, had just played at the University of Iowa’s Field House, which had a much different shooting background than the monstrous Assembly Hall.
“We didn’t have any idea just how great this Assembly Hall would be other than it was a magnificent structure,” Falk said. “When we walked into the place, we were in awe as a team. We thought it was the Eighth Wonder of the World.”
Illinois edged the Wildcats 79-73 and beat Iowa five days later. Illinois shared the Big Ten title that season and earned a berth in the NCAA tournament.
The team was led by Dave Downey, Brody, Small, Bill Burwell and Bob Starns.
“We had such respect for Illinois,” Falk said. “I played a lot of ball in the summer with Dave Downey, and Bill Small was a dear friend.”
Falk had one more game in the building as a senior in 1964, a 73-71 loss. He returned many times later as the head coach at his alma mater from 1978-86 — and as a Big Ten administrator (he was the longtime supervisor of officials).
“I was very close and had such high regard for Lou Henson and so many Illinois people,” Falk said.
Today, the 80-year-old Falk lives in Wheeling with his wife, Susan. They have been married 58 years. They continue to go to all of the Northwestern football and basketball games and support the university.
“You’d have to say we have purple blood,” Falk said.
Falk hasn’t been to the renovated State Farm Center.
“I’m hoping to get back there sometime,” he said.
Voices from the stands
I asked readers who attended the first game at the Assembly Hall to share their stories.
And they came through in a big way.
David Sholem Champaign
“My mother (Sonya) took my brother Barry (age 8) and me (age 10) to the first Illinois basketball game in the Assembly Hall. I recall Champaign-Urbana experienced a light snowfall during the game, which totally covered all the vehicles in the Assembly Hall parking lots. After the game, hundreds of fans (including my mother, my brother and I) were unable to locate our cars. Arena parking lot signage had not been installed, many of us were disoriented as we exited a new circular building which had identical rectangular parking lots on all four sides, and we were generally unfamiliar with a new setting.
“After joining others, all wiping snow off dozens of cars in largely unsuccessful attempts to identity their vehicles, my mother took us back into the Assembly Hall, as did many others, to warm up and allow the parking lots to clear out. After waiting an additional 30 minutes or so, we went back out and, fortunately, found our mother’s car (a Ford Fairlane) since so many others had finally found theirs first.
“It was a memorable experience which has caused me to always look for an end of the row parking space or carefully note my row and section number before entering State Farm Center.”
Ron Kiddoo Champaign
“I was a student at the university. That would have been my junior year. My wife (then girlfriend), Susan, and I were at the first game. Two striking memories were that everybody looked up when they entered the building as if they were looking to see if the roof would hold up, and the fact the rims were tight, as the shooting was poor.
“We were in the B section, probably about five rows up. It was a very foggy night. It literally looked like a spaceship had landed.
“I came to school in 1960 and went to almost all games in Huff before the move to Assembly Hall. You only got a few games on what was called a student athletic card, but I was able to buy tickets to most of the other games.
“We thought the move to the Assembly Hall was great because we were all going to get to go to the games.
“Other than three years in the Army, I have not missed more than a few games since the opening. I am like the mail used to be as neither snow, sleet or rain can keep me from the game. We were there for the famous blizzard game against Kentucky and have seen so many great finishes like the comeback Thursday against Northwestern.”
Bob Mahoney Georgetown
“I was 21 and going to college at Eastern. My uncle had gotten tickets to the first game and my dad and I went with him. Entering the parking area for the Hall, we were amazed at the size of the building and wondered where you would go in. (Hicks from Danville and Georgetown.) There were plenty of seats although a large crowd. I moved to several different sections to see if the view would be better.
“It was difficult to watch the game, as your eyes could not seem to be removed from just taking in the interior of Assembly Hall. What we all did take away from that game was an enormous pride in the Hall and the expectation that it would be a tremendous draw to Illinois basketball games. I truthfully had never seen anything like it. My friends were jealous that I was able to go for that game.”
Raymond Norton Urbana
“I was a junior at U of I in 1963. I lived in a 12 man co-op. Until the Hall opened, student season tickets were for only half the games. We would get tickets for the two different sets of games and and trade with each other for the games we really wanted to see.
It was great to get to see all the games at the Assembly Hall. It was awe-inspiring to sit in the huge Hall after watching it being built in the prior years. The crowd noise was great, but the fun thing was that we could hear the coaches talking on the floor. When the opposing coach made a comment about our team to his team, the crowd erupted in a loud boo. He was shocked to realize that we heard his comment.”
Bill Hancock
“My wife and children were living in Bloomington in 1963 and we had a neighbor and friend who was a U of I architect graduate, and I told him my wife and I were going to the Illinois-Northwestern basketball game.
“He pleaded with me all week not to go to the game as he believed the structure would be unsafe, as the method of construction was unproven. I ignored his advice and we went to the game and enjoyed a wonderful victory and historical event.”
Frederick Seagle
“My main memory was there was a rumor going around C-U that when the Hall was filled to capacity, the noise would make the new-concept roof fall in. That didn’t scare many, including myself, who attended anyway. I was 14 years old and attended Urbana schools.”
Bill Dixon Arlington Heights
“I was a junior at Champaign High School when the first Illini game was played in the Assembly Hall. My Dad and I were given tickets by a neighbor who was construction superintendent for the contractor who built the Assembly Hall.
“Freshmen were not eligible to play varsity basketball in those days. As a result, there was a preliminary game at 6 p.m. involving the Illini frosh vs. some Illini football players. Late in the game, with the frosh well ahead, the gridders broke out some footballs and began running pass patterns on the court. That same group of football players won the Big Ten championship that fall and the Rose Bowl on January 1, 1964.
“The crowd arrived late that evening for the varsity game against Northwestern. People were unfamiliar with the traffic and parking protocols. In addition, 16,000 attended, as opposed to the 8,000 that jammed into what was then known as Huff Gym.”
Rich Patton Carter Lake, Iowa
“My family — Mom (Jean, 98 and still living in Champaign), Dad (Norman), sister (Pam), younger brother (Robert, who still lives in Champaign) and I as a junior high school boy — all attended, as my parents told me that it was historic and I would remember this night for the rest of my life. And I still remember it. However, what is most vivid in my memory is watching the progress of the construction.
“We and many of my friends lived in the Hessel Park area and we could clearly see the progress across the then-open fields. It was fascinating, especially as the rounded, semi-circular concrete beams were slowly, one-by-one stretched across the building expanse. It seemed impossible. It was amazing to watch and it is still amazing to contemplate today (how did they do that?). In addition, one of the most important figures in the construction, Richard Foley, was a family friend, and this added an extra feeling of attachment to the building and process.”
Robert Ronna Now retired in Fort Myers, Fla.
“My dad took me to the final game at Huff Gym, then the whole family to the inaugural game at Assembly Hall. At the time we lived in Loda, up in Iroquois County. As a 12-year-old, I loved the Illini, as did the entire family. I will be forever grateful for that experience.
“To me, the Assembly Hall was a giant spaceship.”
John Katsinas Champaign
“I was 9 years old at the first game. Everyone was amazed how large the Hall was, with no obstructed seating. I recall how quiet it was, compared to Huff. Dave Downey was my favorite player. One of my greatest thrills was getting into a pickup game with Dave when I was in college. My dad liked Downey as well, and always reminded me that he was an Academic All-American.
“I also went to the last game at Huff. I seem to remember singing ‘Auld Lang Syne.’ But I could be wrong, it was 60 years ago.”
Not everybody loved the new place ... at first.
Pete Barry Classes of ‘63, ‘64 and ‘70
“As a graduating senior 1963, I attended the first two games at the Assembly Hall. While Huff Gym could be loud and raucous, the Hall the was like a tomb or mausoleum — with only 5,000 to 6,000 in attendance (the Huff crowd). This bland atmosphere largely lasted until the slush fund struck, when everything changed.
“In particular, the fans would always give new coach Harv Schmidt a great welcome when he came on the floor. It’s never really stopped.”
Jack James Class of ‘64
“I remember how big the Assembly Hall felt compared to Huff Gym, where it was extremely loud and the fans were right up next to the court. By contrast, there was no seating on the floor (except for the players) at the Assembly Hall, so it felt very strange, quiet, and removed from the action. It felt like we’d never be able to generate the same intensity that we had at Huff.
“Of course, it turned out we could, but it really helped when they rearranged the seating to bring the crowd closer to the action on the court.”