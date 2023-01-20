CHAMPAIGN — Warren Charter recalls a time, about a dozen years ago, when he was kind of afraid of homeless people.
He'd see homeless people on the streets of Chicago, and would buy them orange juice and a muffin, set it down by them and slip away.
These days, he spends much of his time helping people who live on the streets. And starting at 8 a.m. Sunday, he plans to join them for 14 days to broaden his understanding of what they go through.
“I will walk out of my apartment with basically the clothes on my back and, basically, an empty backpack,” he said.
During his weeks on the street, Charter won’t be counting on a shelter bed to sleep in at night, he said.
And he doesn't plan to take advantage of Daily Bread Soup Kitchen’s free hot meals and sack lunches every day — given that not all communities have a resource like Daily Bread to make sure the needy and homeless don't go hungry.
A Champaign business owner, Charter said he will be taking his laptop and his phone along with him for his two weeks on the street — in part to keep in touch with his company and to post updates about his experience and the interviews he plans to do with service providers for the homeless.
Make no mistake, Charter said, he understands his 14 days of living rough on the streets won’t constitute real homelessness. He knows he has an apartment in Champaign he can return to.
“I’m not homeless. I will never understand what a real homeless person is going through,” he said. “This is just an opportunity to gain better insight.”
He also won’t be alone in living on the streets and employed, he said.
Something many people don’t understand is that not all homeless people are unemployed, and some go through extreme lengths to remain employed, Charter said. He recalled one homeless man who worked as an overnight restaurant manager and slept under a viaduct for months before he saved enough money for housing.
In his off-the-street life, the 59-year-old Charter owns, along with some of his employees, the architectural lighting design firm CharterSills.
This won’t be the first time he’ll be living on the streets for a brief period.
He did the same thing two years ago for a week. That experience gave him some insights that he wouldn’t have gotten just working with the homeless as a volunteer, he said.
During that week in 2021, Charter said homeless men looked out for him much like they look out for one another.
“They are a community,” he said.
The founder of a nonprofit organization called Street Outreach Movement, Charter has also been a volunteer with other organizations serving the homeless, including for C-U at Home and the Salvation Army of Champaign County’s Canteen Run.
He describes his own organization as a bridge service, for example taking some homeless men to doctor appointments and court appearances, the dates of which can be hard to keep track of for people living on the streets and just trying to survive.
Street Outreach Movement also tries to make sure people living on the streets have some things they need, such as blankets and sleeping bags, and have some type of shelter to keep them safe.
“There seems to be a need for that street level assist,” Charter said.
Charter’s organization is in the process of building a portable shower that will also have a washer and dryer for use by the homeless.
A long term goal is to provide some type of transitional housing units, perhaps tiny houses, with intensive case management focused on getting people housed, as opposed to sheltered, Charter said.
He takes one homeless man he's been working with to the doctor once a month for medication and has seen him progress over the last couple of years, he said. Now the man has been approved for a government housing voucher and is getting ready to move into a place of his own.
"It just takes that kind of wrap-around case management to make sure something is going to happen," he said.