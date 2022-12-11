It’s been a monumental past several days for Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon, who celebrates his 22nd birthday on Sunday.
Last Thursday, the Pensacola, Fla., junior became the first defensive back in Illinois history to be named a First Team Walter Camp All-American, joining teammates Johnny Newton (second team) and Chase Brown (second team) as Camp honorees. Earlier in the day, the Associated Press named Witherspoon as a First Team All-Big Ten DB. Thursday night he was one of three finalists for the Jim Thorpe Award, a prize that honors college football’s premier defensive back.
Twelve days ago, Witherspoon was named the Big Ten’s Jack Tatum-Rod Woodson Defensive Back of the Year, following in the footsteps of such stars as Michigan State’s Darqueze Dennard, Iowa’s Riley Moss and Ohio State’s Shaun Wade. That same day, he was accorded first team All-Big Ten laurels by both conference coaches and media.
Witherspoon also joined another exclusive list on Saturday when he was named the team’s defensive MVP.
Over the last 70 years, among those who have exclusively performed as defensive backs, only Al Brosky (1952), Bruce Beamon (1975), Earnest Thomas (2014), Clayton Fejedelem (2015) and Kerby Joseph (2021) had won Illini MVP kudos. Witherspoon became the sixth to do so.
The Senior Bowl invitee’s 2022 season statistics were incredibly impressive. Witherspoon led the nation in both forced incompletions (16) and receiving percentage against (33.8). He also was the top-graded cornerback among Power Five teams.
Additionally, in national stats, he was fourth in passer rating against (24.3) and sixth in passes defended. Witherspoon capped his fabulous regular season by intercepting two passes against Northwestern in the finale.
So, historically, where does Witherspoon rank among all-time Illini defensive backs?
Since Brosky is a College Football Hall of Famer and holds the NCAA career record for interceptions (29), interceptions per game (1.1, 29 in 27 games) and consecutive games with an interception (15), it would be difficult to rank Witherspoon ahead of the 1950s star. Still, the Illini junior does rank favorably among Illinois all-timers.
Illinois’ First Team All-Big Ten defensive backs (since 1951):
1951-52 — Al Brosky (team MVP in 1952)
1964 — George Donnelly
1965 — Ron Acks
1966 — Bruce Sullivan
1967 — Ron Bess
1973 — Mike Gow
1983 — Craig Swoope
1988 — Glenn Cobb
1989 — Henry Jones
1989-90 — Marlon Primous
2001 — Eugene Wilson
2007-08 — Vontae Davis
2021 — Kerby Joseph (Defensive MVP)
2022 — Sydney Brown
2022 — Devon Witherspoon (Defensive MVP)
Illini Birthdays
Sunday: Rennie Clemons, basketball (50)
Monday: Owen Anderson, football (20)
Tuesday: Tonja Buford Bailey, track & field
Wednesday: Brad Underwood, basketball coach (59)
Thursday: Diana Eickholt Dynes, basketball
Friday: Jay Kuchenbecker, football (49)
Saturday: Isaiah Gay, football (23)