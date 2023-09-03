On this date in 1981, Gov. Jim Thompson approved a plan that would subsidize the Illini athletic program with money from the state lottery. Having been placed on probation by the Big Ten for its role in the eligibility case of former Illini quarterback Dave Wilson, the program was projected to lose $500,000 in 1981 from the penalty.
It was the first time that there was a special lottery game created to benefit a special agency. In March 1982, the Illinois State Lottery’s Pick 4 game generated more than $856,000 for the University of Illinois. Thompson, who studied at UI’s Navy Pier campus, died at the age of 84 in 2020.
Other moments in Illini history on Sept. 3:
➜ Sept. 3, 1894: Lyle and Sadie Grange, the parents of Illini legend Harold “Red” Grange, were married on this date.
➜ Sept. 3, 1926: Bob Zuppke returned to Champaign-Urbana following a summer vacation in Alaska and California.
➜ Sept. 3, 1927: The Athletic Association announced the addition of a new $10,000 electric scoreboard at Memorial Stadium (63 feet long and 18 feet high). Illini football went on to post a 7-0-1 record that season, claiming both the national and Big Ten Championships.
➜ Sept. 3, 1946: Coach Ray Eliot reduced his squad from 300 to 200 candidates, assigning jerseys to 58 players, including future star quarterback Perry Moss.
➜ Sept. 3, 1947: Ninety players turned out for the season-opening practice for the defending Big Ten and Rose Bowl championship football team.
➜ Sept. 3, 1948: At the Olympic Games in Stockholm, former Illini sprinter Herb McKenley won the 300-meter race in a record time of 32.3 seconds for his home nation of Jamaica.
➜ Sept. 3, 1980: Former Illini athletic director Cecil Coleman was named commissioner of the Midwestern City Conference.
➜ Sept. 3, 1988: In John Mackovic’s Illini coaching debut, Washington State clobbered Illinois at Memorial Stadium, 44-7. Quarterback Jeff George began his Illinois career with a 143-yard passing performance.
➜ Sept. 3, 1991: The Associated Press Top 25 football poll ranked Illinois No. 11.
➜ Sept. 3, 2005: Illini football defeated host Rutgers in overtime, 33-30, making Ron Zook’s coaching debut a success. Illinois rallied from a 20-point deficit, capping its victory on Pierre Thomas’s two-yard touchdown run.
➜ Sept. 3, 2011: In the season opener at Memorial Stadium, Illinois topped Arkansas State 33-15. Nathan Scheelhaase passed for 267 yards and two touchdowns, including a 72-yard TD toss to AJ Jenkins.
➜ Sept. 3, 2016: Lovie Smith’s Illini coaching debut resulted in a 52-3 victory over Murray State. Wes Lunt threw three touchdown passes, including the opening two scores to Malik Turner.
➜ Sept. 3, 2021: Olympic volleyball gold medalists Michelle Bartsch-Hackley and Jordyn Poulter and assistant coach Erin Virtue were honored in front of a big crowd at Huff Hall.
Illini Birthdays
Sunday: Bill Small, basketball (82)
Monday: George Arvanitis, football (60)
Tuesday: Ken Norman, basketball (59)
Wednesday: Camee’ Williams, track & field
Thursday: John Groce, basketball coach (52)
Friday: Declan Duley, football (19)
Saturday: Jack Trudeau, football (61)
By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore (Third Edition available online).