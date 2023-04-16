Twenty-five years ago on Sunday — April 16, 1998 — sophomore Travis Romagnoli became the first Illini gymnast in 40 years to win the NCAA All-Around Championship. Romagnoli edged out Iowa’s Todd Strada by just five one-hundredths of a point in the competition on Penn State’s campus, primarily because of his top score of 9.7125 in the vault and a second-place tally of 9.75 on the horizontal bars. He also earned All-America honors on the high bar and in floor exercise. As a team, Illinois finished third.
Romagnoli’s all-around national title was Illinois’ first since Abie Grossfield won in 1958. Joe Giallombardo (1938, 1939 and 1940) and Don Tonry (1956) are the Illini’s only other all-around champs.
From a young age, Romagnoli displayed tremendous talent as an athlete, excelling in hockey, swimming and soccer. In 1989, the native of Newmarket, Ontario, Canada decided to exclusively focus on gymnastics. He eventually won gold at the Junior Pan Am Games.
In 1996, Romagnoli was offered and accepted a rare full scholarship from coach Yoshi Hayasaki at the University of Illinois. He went on to win a pair of Big Ten individual titles, including those in the vault (1997) and the horizontal bars (1998), though a broken hand in 1999 probably cost him more. At the national meet, he had three second-place and three third-place finishes.
Academically, Romagnoli was an exceptional student in his major of bioengineering and was awarded the Big Ten Medal of Honor following his senior season in 2000.
In 2019, he was inducted into Aurora, Ontario’s Sports Hall of Fame.
In November 2022, Romagnoli became Director of Business and Finance in the College of Medicine at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Prior to that at UIUC, he was director of administrative operations for the department of surgery and assistant director of cell isolation and cell transplantation.
