It’s no surprise to Danville High School teacher Lori Woods that the community is jumping in full force to help one of her students, Cole Montel.
“We always say ‘Danville people take care of their own,’ “ Woods said. “That’s what we’re grateful for. People stepping up and making a dream happen for somebody.”
The University of Illinois athletic department is pitching in, too. And maybe, if it goes like Woods hopes, Purdue will as well.
Woods, a longtime teacher in the Danville school district, is doing what she can to assist one of her cherished students.
Soft-spoken and smart, Cole ranks No. 3 in the sophomore class of about 270 at Danville High. He is a straight-A student with a goal to attend the UI, where he wants to study sports management. A perfect choice for one of the program’s biggest fans.
Unfortunately, Cole, 15, is facing serious medical challenges. In the fall of 2020, he experienced pain in his jaw that was severe enough to keep him awake at night.
He went to see a dentist who thought it was an issue with a wisdom tooth. During the surgery to remove the offending tooth, a tumor was detected in his left jaw. A sample of it was sent off to be tested.
Healthy most of his life, Cole was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma.
“I was shocked when I first heard about it,” Cole said. “After the shock went away, I was thinking ‘How do we fix this?’ We’re not taught how to (beat) cancer when you’re in middle school.”
To repair Cole’s jaw, a bone had to taken out of his leg. He was in middle school at the time, during a growth spurt.
The surgery was done at St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., a world-renowned facility.
Cole was in the hospital for 20 days after his surgery. He also spent 98 days at the Ronald McDonald House during the COVID year.
Cole, the son of Courtney and Mike Montel, has an older brother Carson, who is a senior at Danville High.
Woods marvels at Cole’s attitude.
“He doesn’t ever use being sick as a reason why his grades can’t be not just good, but stellar at the top of his class,” Woods said.
Helping hands
Woods met Cole in the fall of 2021, when he was first starting high school. Because of his illness, Cole is eligible to receive homebound services. Treatments for his cancer impact his school schedule. The desire is to have him in the building as often as possible.
“I’m like his liaison, like ‘Hey, he’s got to be out three or four days,’ working with his teachers to make a plan,” Woods said. “He’s very motivated with his grades. Taking honors classes and dual-enrollment classes.”
Looking to provide a pick-me-up for Cole, Woods reached out to Illinois athletics. She got an assist from longtime Danville radio personallity Mike Hulvey.
A lifetime Illini fan, Cole has met coaches and athletes from the program.
It started with former Vikings four-sport star and Illinois kicker Caleb Griffin. His mom, Erin, is Cole’s guidance counselor at the school, another connection.
Woods began working up the “Danville alumni food chain,” which led to Cole meeting Illinois men’s golf coach Mike Small. Illinois football coach Bret Bieleema wrote Cole “a lovely letter” and sent a signed football.
Cole follows all of the Illinois sports and watches every game he can.
So, who is Cole’s favorite current or former Illini? No offense to the rest, but that is an easy answer: Kofi Cockburn.
During the 2021-22 season, Cole was surprised for his 14th birthday with tickets to the Illinois-Penn State game on March 3. Cole got to hang with man/mountain Cockburn, who scored 11 points and had six rebounds in Illinois’ 60-55 win at the State Farm Center,
Dorothy Wray, Cockburn’s mom, made sure her son met Cole after the Illinois game.
Last week, Cole was back at the SFC to see his favorite team roll against Nebraska.
Cole again talked to Illini coach Brad Underwood. They met after the Penn State game, too.
“Sadly, no secrets were spilled to me,” Cole said.
He also chatted with all-time Illinois scoring leader Deon Thomas and Voice of the Illini Brian Barnhart.
Keeping busy
Cole has plenty on his plate. Besides schoolwork and following the Illini, he is part of student council and is also involved with Danville High’s Future Problem Solvers, a group of 12 with Woods as its advisor.
Isaiah Easton, a junior, serves as the chair of the Future Problem Solvers. In June, it will participate in an international competition in Massachusetts. Danville has finished as high as second place in the past.
This year’s work is called Project LENS (Locally Elevating our Neighborhood and School), looking at the teacher shortage crisis in smaller communities.
“They research that,” Woods said.
The group held a Christmas luncheon for the Vermilion County Retired Teachers Association at Danville’s Hegeler mansion. There were about 100 guests.
Recently, the group brought in community and civic leaders for a conference. The late Scott Bennett always participated. The conference was held in his honor and included state senator Paul Faraci.
So, about Purdue ...
There is one more trip Cole would like to make in the coming weeks: the Illinois-Purdue men’s basketball game March 5 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.
The problem is the game is a sellout at the 14,804-seat building.
Woods, a Purdue graduate and daughter of two alums, is working on it.
“I’m not going to lie,” she said. “I am born and bred Boilermaker.”
If they snag tickets, Woods will “not wear orange and blue. If I got caught by my family wearing orange and blue at a Purdue game, I might be banished.”
Cole and Woods have an agreement to cheer for the other’s team when they are not facing off.
They bonded over college basketball.
“The district probably doesn’t realize last spring how often they were paying me and Cole and I ended up watching basketball on the Smart Board in my room,” Woods said.
She’s got my vote, and Cole’s, for Teacher of the Year.