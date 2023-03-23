DANVILLE — Thirty years ago, Danville’s Scott Eisenhauer was the radio voice of every game of the NJCAA Division II national tournament.
Three decades and one move to Rantoul later, listeners can still hear his familiar voice scoring the action from high atop Mary Miller Gym on the campus of Danville Area Community College.
It’s a voice that is also familiar to the players, coaches, volunteers and fans who have passed through the gym in the years in between.
“There is absolutely nowhere I am ever going to be in the third week of March other than here at this national tournament,” Eisenhauer said Wednesday. “Whatever that capacity may be. If they tell me tomorrow I can’t broadcast any more games in the tournament and I can’t be on the committee, that’s fine. I’m still going to come back.”
Eisenhauer scored the first 160 or so games of the tournament’s run in Danville before ceding the microphone on WDAN 1490-AM in 2003.
That was the year he won his first Danville mayoral election and assumed a post that he held until 2018.
“If I had broadcasted any of the games, they would have had to have given my opponents in that election airtime as well,” Eisenhauer said.
“At that point in 2003, we had 11 people running for mayor, so I’m not sure there would have been enough games for each of the candidates to have called one.”
Eisenhauer hasn’t slowed down in the years since, though he now shares game-calling duties with more voices as the tournament has expanded from eight teams in 1994 to 16 teams today.
His steady presence has helped the event become a pillar of the Danville community.
“Scott has been critical to the success of the tournament,” Neuhoff Communications CEO Mike Hulvey said.
“(Dick) Shockey is the godfather of the tournament in Danville — what he and John Spezia started back in the mid-’90s has continued — but Scott, not only in his role as a broadcaster, but for years produced the media guide, he was the statistician, the historian, if you will, of the tournament.”
A passion for sports broadcasting and a love for the community have kept the Danville native coming back, even after assuming a new role as the Rantoul’s village administrator in 2018.
“I knew I wasn’t talented enough to play at any big level, but I could participate this way,” Eisenhauer said. “Learn more about the game and then provide an experience for the listener who can’t be at a game by hopefully painting a picture that allows them to see the game, even through the radio.”
“This community is still a very, very big part of me, and realizing that in hundreds of gyms all over the United States, they’re talking in October about wanting to spend spring break in Danville, Illinois as part of the national tournament, that is pride.”
He’s also served in a myriad of other roles for the tournament, from compiling 300-plus pages of media notes from 1994 until the pandemic to a brief stint as interim tournament director in relief of Shockey, who passed away in 2018.
“We’ve had such a tremendous team in place from the beginning in regards to committee chairs,” Eisenhauer said. “All I was really doing was just making sure that the committee chairs had what they needed and the resources that were necessary and then working with the coaches to make sure that they were taken care (of) and the hotels to make sure they were prepared.
“It wasn’t me doing everything. There’s a lot of committee chairs who stepped up and just did some terrific work.”
DACC is among the eight teams left in this year’s field and a capacity crowd is expected for the Jaguars’ tilt against Waubonsee at 8 tonight.
Eisenhauer’s approach to the broadcast is straight-laced; out-of-town listeners tuning in online aren’t likely to label the radio veteran as a Jaguars homer.
But having a strong crowd to work with is a good thing for any broadcaster.
“Being in the role, both as a broadcaster and on the tournament committee, of course, we don’t have favorites,” Eisenhauer said.
“But we do really enjoy the atmosphere and environment that’s created when you have a Danville Area team in the tournament. And there is no doubt tomorrow night in that Elite Eight matchup, this is going to be one electric gymnasium. I can’t wait to experience that.”