IVESDALE — Business is booming again at the former Standard gas station at the corner of Chapin and Johnson streets, crowds of prom-goers, classic car enthusiasts and random passers-by drawn by its vintage look.
That was the intent when Ed Hillard began sprucing up the shop that his dad built in 1929, closed in ’84 and saw fall into disrepair.
“I wanted to help put Ivesdale on the map,” said Hillard, who recently added an original “Hillard Oil Co.” sign above what was a bay door. “If I didn’t fix it up, it’d just decay right here on a busy corner. That’s no good for anyone.”
What was a lifeless patch has become a popular postcard backdrop. Just last week, a group of classic car owners from Indiana made the trip as part of a magazine photo shoot, Mayor Danny Bates said. “To think that this town had them all right here … that’s nice and new,” said Bates, an Ivesdale native who remembers the station’s heyday. “I’m just glad (Ed) never took it down.”
Hillard, retired and living in Monticello, repurposed the building. Inside can best be described as a museum, an ode to all things Ivesdale and his dad’s operation. Outside, he erected vintage gas pumps and returned the familiar Standard sign that lights up at night.
Lisa Trawer, manager of Rookie’s North End Tavern across the street, said it’s “fun to see so many people stop and take pictures … I see a lot of old cars.”
Hillard, a 1969 Bement High grad, said he’ll continue to renovate in hopes of bringing more visitors to a village of 260 that sits on the border of Champaign and Piatt counties.
“I wanted to bring it back to where it used to be in time,” he said, “and bring a little life to town. It’s nice to hear so many people mention that they like it.”