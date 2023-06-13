SAVOY — Grace Sancken works the Goodwill checkout counter more like a bartender than a cashier.
She has her regulars — customers who come nearly every day of the week to chat with her and check out new items.
“I love the customers. I love waiting on people,” Sancken said as she zipped around the half-circle counter to keep business flowing. “I try to be the perfect cashier.”
The Tolono native and Parkland College alumna is going on her fifth year at the Savoy Goodwill, a corner shop of the Savoy Plaza, a few doors down from Schnucks. Many of her higher-ups have tried to promote her, but Sancken prefers to stay behind the register, where she can interact most with customers.
“Customers become like family. Some come in every day. They are a part of what makes Goodwill, Goodwill,” she said standing under a banner that reads “Shop. Donate. Change Lives.”
Changing lives is exactly what Sancken does.
“Some people come in because they have no family and they are lonely,” she said. “Some people are depressed and are looking for help.”
Sancken shares her own stories too. But mostly she listens, asks questions and tries to be as helpful as possible. Sancken even shares the name of her therapist with clients who need more help than she can offer at the counter.
Sancken believes that being nice to everyone can go a long way. When people come in to experiment with new looks, she makes sure to compliment them.
“I like to be nice to customers,” she said. And customers like to be nice to her too.
Teresa Sadler, known for bringing donuts to the staff, started shopping at Goodwill for crafting supplies a few years ago. “I wanted to go where I would not spend scads of money,” she said. “That didn’t work out too well.”
Sancken’s kindness doesn’t end with customers. She writes birthday cards for everyone she works with, bosses included. “Even the managers can get stressed,” she said.
“They care about you. They want to see you succeed. Their mission is to help people get jobs, but also to keep them,” Sancken said.
The Savoy Goodwill is short on staff at the moment. The store typically carries 19 staffers but is down to 15, so everyone is chipping in to get jobs done.
About 25 percent of the staffers are individuals with special needs. Occasionally, someone will complain about one of Sancken’s coworkers with special needs, which she turns those teachable moments — educating people about what it means to have special needs and facilitating a better place for all to shop and work.
Dee Coleman started out as a temporary worker at the store and recently got hired full-time. Coleman loves how everyone is treated equally here.
“I have a grandson with special needs, so it is a soft spot in my heart,” she said. “They treat everyone with dignity and respect.”
That’s the mission of the 121-year-old nonprofit with more than 3,300 retail thrift stores like the one in Savoy throughout the U.S. and Canada. The mission of the stores, which sell everything from deeply discounted clothing to one-of-a-kind works of art, is a charitable one, with about 88 percent of revenues going “directly into employment and training programs for people with disabilities and other barriers to employment,” the organization proudly states on its website.
Like any job, working at Goodwill has challenges too. One employee mentioned what could be considered a good problem — donations piled up “like mountains” outside the store every morning, despite the “No Dumping” sign feet away.
Still, she loves the diverse range of customers and how quickly the items she hand-picks from the heaps of donations get sold. She offered a few insider shopping tips: The best finds are on the shelves across from the registers. And always check the fireplace mantels.
Customers can browse additional higher-end items at shopgoodwill.com, with proceeds benefiting the Savoy store. But there are still plenty of treasures on the floor. Antique dealers often come to the store to see what they can find too.
A couple walked up to the register last week with a few good finds of their own. Sancken complimented their picks — a hanging glass vase and a yellow desk lamp.
“Did you make sure it worked?” she asked as she plugged it in behind the counter before selling it to them. The lamp worked fine, and Sancken’s smile lit up the room.