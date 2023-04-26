THOMASBORO — “Drink beer, have food and do work.”
That’s how Larry Scott describes the Thomasboro Improvement Association’s activity list over the years that led to a great deal of camaraderie and many good deeds being done in the community, including construction of the TIA hall, which served as a Thomasboro gathering place.
The hall, like many things, fell victim to the COVID-19 pandemic. All is not lost for the northern Champaign County village, however, as a trio of entrepreneurs have stepped forward to buy the facility and convert it to an event center.
Vanessa Hansen, Tonia Ribbe and Tish Evans opened Venue at 600 — so named because its address is 600 N. Commercial St.
“We wanted a place that’s really pretty and updated it and it wouldn’t cost an arm and a leg to go to,” Hansen said.
The center is available for retirement parties, weddings, receptions, birthday parties, even a quinceañera — a celebration of a girl’s 15th birthday.
The trio — Hansen of Champaign, Ribbe of St. Joseph and Evans of Mahomet — are employed by Mahomet-based Nate Evans Realty.
Nate Evans’ brother, Tyler, who is Thomasboro Village Board president, is also president of the TIA. Despite the lost revenue from the pandemic, the TIA had “quite the nest egg in a few accounts, even though tens of thousands were lost during COVID mandates and the lingering fear of gatherings,” Tyler Evans said.
The association has decided to donate all of the money in its account and the money from selling the building to the village.
“Some funds were previously dedicated to ... crosswalks/sidewalks, and we’re going to donate the rest to redoing some streets — more than six blocks,” Evans said.
Hansen said it didn’t take long for the three new owners to decide to buy the building once they found out about it.
“We saw the property come up (for sale), and in like 15 minutes we decided to buy it,” she said.
The sale closed in November, and a full remodel followed.
In addition to rental events, the new owners have scheduled a few public attractions such as a dueling piano event and a comedy event, “but mostly it will be weddings and receptions,” Hansen said.
A bridal expo was held to “get the word out” that the center was available. “We have several weddings booked later this year. We’re advertising all the time trying to get tours and events,” Hansen said.
The new owners serve as co-managers — Hansen saying it’s been more work than they expected, but “it’s been really fun.”
“It’s been cool to bring something like this to the community, an affordable place to hold events. We felt there was really nothing (like it) out there, especially a rural community.”
Visitors have told them how impressed they are with the updates. The building holds a special place in the hearts of many.
“People tell us, ‘Oh, my parents got married here.’ People have memories established here,” Hansen said.
The center was a focal point for the annual community festival and the street dance over the years.
Scott said people seemed to do things more together in the community years ago.
The TIA was formed in 1964 around the time of Thomasboro’s centennial. It was primarily a men’s group with an women’s auxiliary, Scott’s wife, Ronda, said. Later, women “started filtering into their meetings.”
Said Larry Scott: “All the guys in town kind of got together and had baseball games and stuff during that time.”
The association bought an old building that formerly housed a tavern for $1. TIA membership cost $20.
“The old building was a big building with a lot of room, and the upstairs was never kept up,” Scott said. “We did several things around town like pour sidewalks and do lunch stands for farm sales and donated money to certain things like schools and churches and fire departments and things like that.”
Tyler Evans said TIA held cash bashes for town needs and held charity events for people facing large medical bills.
The group decided later it was time to build something newer — time to get something more up to date.
TIA did much of the work building the new structure, with Franzen Excavating tearing down the old building at no cost.
“Everybody just kind of pitched in and (did) things, and it really went smooth,” Scott said.
The building was used extensively each month. At one time a dozen different groups — from 4-H clubs to women’s clubs — met there.
TIA remained active, although time and the pandemic took a toll. At its peak, Scott estimates TIA had 50 to 60 members. Now there are 11 paid members.
“You just don’t have volunteers that you used to have,” Evans said.
“We went two years and couldn’t even rent it" due to the pandemic and its effects, Scott said. “It was a nice enough building that we didn’t want it to sit there,” so the decision was made to sell it.
“We’re pretty happy with the new owners. They’ve done a lot of changes to the building,” Scott said.
Under TIA ownership, the center was the site of a number of funerals, weddings, baseball stags to support the Thomasboro E.I. team, many family reunions, Christmas parties, benefits and some land auctions.
“It was like a community center that was owned by the association,” Scott said.