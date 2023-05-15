Fernando’s Food Truck fans can now visit Fernando’s new brick-and-mortar restaurant at 519 Town Center Blvd., C., next to All About Eyes.
The grand opening was Friday.
The restaurant is serving the same food as the food truck serves, including tacos, tortas, nachos, burritos (plus three kinds of breakfast burritos), quesadillas and Mexican corn, with some different items on weekends, said owner Eric Leonor.
Hours are 11 am. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Wound care clinic opens
OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center has opened a new wound care clinic on the ground floor of the Danville hospital.
Wound care clinics address chronic non-healing wounds.
The number of people in the U.S. affected by non-healing wounds has been growing due to a growing population of older adults and increases in the rates of such conditions as diabetes, obesity and late effects of radiation therapy, according to OSF.
OSF said it’s partnering with Healogics, a network of nearly 600 wound care centers, on the Danville clinic and will be using that company’s newest technologies.
New charging stations
Construction underway on one side of the parking lot at County Market, 2901 W. Kirby Ave., C will add a dozen Tesla charging stations.
Gerry Kettler, spokesman for Quincy-based Niemann Foods, the company that owns County Market grocery stores, said the charging stations are set to open early this summer.
Honored
The Illinois Administrative Professionals organization on the University of Illinois campus has chosen Cari West-Henkelman as Office Professional of the Year.
The 31st person to receive this award, West-Henkelman has been the office manager with the Administrative Accounting and Financial Reporting unit in the UI Office of Business and Financial Services since January 2022.
She was nominated for the award by her supervisor, Nikki Melander, director for controller operations.
West-Henkelman began her career at the local UI campus as an office support specialist with the department of Electrical and Computer Engineering in 2018 and transferred three years later to the Gies College of Business to work with the Hoeft Technology and Management program.
She was presented with the award April 19.
Tops in water service
J.D. Powers has ranked Illinois American Water number one in customer satisfaction for a fourth year in a row among large water utilities in the Midwest.
The annual survey measures satisfaction among residential customers of 90 water utilities that deliver water to at least 400,000 customers in two size categories, large and midsize, in four geographic regions
Illinois American Water says it also achieved the highest score in the Midwest large utility region for five of the six factors measured — price, conservation, billing and payment, communications and customer service.
“Our employees in every district of Illinois place our customers at the center of everything we do,” said Illinois American Water President Rebecca Losli.