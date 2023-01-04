I would like to send a prayer to Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills, who suffered cardiac arrest in Monday’s NFL game at Cincinnati.
The way he fell to the ground was really heartbreaking and hard to watch for me, because it reminded me of my own situation.
But what happened to me during a 2014 Purdue basketball game at Nebraska — which eventually ended my college career — wasn’t as severe as Hamlin’s situation, so I could only imagine the thoughts of his family and teammates.
I was diagnosed with a rare heart condition called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.
We’re not sure what exactly happened to Hamlin yet (he remained in critical condition Tuesday).
My family was at the dinner table when we got the notification at the same time on our phones, and we watched the video. I explained to my young sons that these things happen in contact sports, that every time those guys step on the field, they are taking a risk and sacrificing their lives.
Still, it was hard to watch.
I tip my hat to the Bills and Bengals for deciding not to finish the game, although the delay in making that decision didn’t sit right with many people.
The final call, however, sends a huge message that football is just a game and, at the end of the day, a player’s life and well-being come first.
I pray that he can fully recover and live a long, healthy life. Contact sports are risky — and football is the riskiest because of how physical it is.
I’m not sure what Hamlin will decide to do once he’s back on his feet and cleared medically, but I do know it will be a tough decision for him. It’s one I had to make not long ago.
I was shocked and in disbelief when the doctor told me I couldn’t play anymore. It didn’t really hit me until about a month or two after the incident, and then I realized it was real. That’s when the depression started.
I’m sure Hamlin loves football and wants to keep playing at a high level, but I’m not sure if it’s worth it, especially after a scare like Monday’s. The main thing is his health and making sure he’s going to be fine.
I’ve said this before, my message for any up-and-coming athletes: Never limit yourself, and always have a backup plan, because the ball stops bouncing one day. Sometimes sooner than later.
I pray for a speedy recovery for that young man, and I hope he and his family can make it through this tough time.