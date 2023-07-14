jay simpson

I never thought I’d be the one to take vacations alone, but it’s turning into something that I enjoy very much.
I’m big on peace, and my life is a lot more peaceful when I’m alone.
I love my children, I love my family, and I love my job, but sometimes I need space and time away to recollect my thoughts and get myself together.
During the work week, sometimes I overwork myself to the point where it’s hard to think because my mind is so cluttered with ideas and other tasks I need to get done.
When I get like this, it alters my mood and sometimes causes me to be distant and grouchy.
I stand on taking care of family and making sure they live a nice, peaceful life.
But in order for me to continue to take care of them, I need to take care of myself first.
I don’t need to party or drink to enjoy myself, just a nice location with nice weather and beautiful view and I’m all good.
As I continue to get older and become wiser, I’m realizing that I really to value my alone time.
It’s where I feel most comfortable and free to be my authentic self.
This weekend is going to be about me.
I’m going to choose a nice place to visit, relax and unwind.
I want good food, good music and a balcony to chill on at night to listen to the wind blow.
I don’t even indulge in partying as often as I once did, it just doesn’t do much for me anymore.
I’d much rather save my money and put it toward something more worthwhile.
I’ll enjoy this weekend and be back to work ready to roll on Monday with a fresh mindset.