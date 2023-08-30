Saturday’s community walk in memory of Montrell Emery Jr. will be a powerful way to honor him and raise awareness to the many survivors battling struggles within our community.
We have lost so many young men to gun violence that it makes me sick to my stomach. When you shoot and kill someone, you’re taking them away from their families. These young men are fathers, brothers, cousins and sons — they have people who love them dearly and who depend on them.
I remember Montrell when he was a little kid with a hoop dream. He loved to play basketball, and he was good at it. What I liked most was how hard he played — you could tell he loved the game every time he was on the court. He played with passion and grit and a will to win.
Outside of basketball, he was a cool young guy. Always dressed well, he had a laid-back personality and was respectful. He had a bright future ahead of him, and he was about to become a father.
I would like, once again, to send my condolences to his family and loved ones.
If you’re free Saturday, please help keep his name alive and spread awareness by joining the peace walk. I’m sure his parents would love to see everyone there.
Do it for Trell.