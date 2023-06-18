Happy Father’s Day to all of the active fathers out there.
I truly feel we don’t get enough credit based on the reputation we get tied to inactive fathers. A lot of us didn’t have good examples and real father figures in our childhood, so we take it serious when it comes to being there for our children.
Being present is so important because our kids look at us like super heroes. I want mine to know that I will be there every step of the way whenever they need me.
My children complete me and there is nothing I love more than the three of them. I don’t ask for gifts on Father’s Day; I’m satisfied with being around my family and friends and catching good vibes with them. Just show love and I’m all good.
Many of my friends have blossomed into proud fathers. That says a lot about character and morals because a lot of us grew up with our dads, and that’s what fueled us.
I also want to give a special Father’s Day wish to the late, great LC Owens, aka Big Daddy, a man who played the father role to many. He was a community legend notorious for his cooking. In addition, he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, godfather and friend. LC volunteered nearly every opportunity he was offered and, in 1988, he was awarded a community service humanitarian award.
LC also had a passion for helping children where he coached peewee football and basketball for 20 years. He was a part of multiple committees around here as well as a daycare provider for over 20 years, which is where I had the pleasure of meeting him. I attended the daycare for the first three or four years of my life and was as able to make lifelong relationships and friendships.
I appreciate him and his wife, Elaine Owens, for looking after me and making sure I was well taken care of. They will forever hold a special place in my heart.
I’m going to relax and light up a cigar in honor of Mr. Owens today. Such a great soul who wanted nothing but the best for everyone.
RIP and Happy Father’s Day.