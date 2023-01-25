Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Snow this morning will give way to lingering snow showers this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow showers. Low near 25F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.