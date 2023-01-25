No wonder there’s a shortage of referees.
In my opinion, it’s the most difficult job in sports. They are under so much pressure every single game because one wrong call could change the outcome. I’ve been in some environments where everyone in the gym was against the refs, and I could only imagine how intimidating that had to feel.
I’ve never condoned disrespecting an official in a game setting because I learned at an early age that once a call is made, it’s made, and there’s no changing it — especially on the high school and college level.
Don’t get me wrong, there have been many times I’ve disagreed with calls. There was even a time where a referee took away my game-winning basket and, although the whole gym immediately jumped on his case, I still didn’t disrespect him. Believe it or not, you have a better chance at getting the next call if you don’t do any complaining about the previous one.
When I got to Purdue, coach Matt Painter made it very clear that he wasn’t going to put up with it. It was our job to play hard and his job to speak to the refs. If he heard us complaining about anything, he would take us out the game — that right there was enough for us keep our mouths shut. It’s impossible for them to get every single call correct. If refereeing was easy, then I’m sure a lot more people would be doing it.
I don’t think I could ever do it because I’m not good with people screaming and saying rude things to me. I would be the referee people hate to have because any time I felt disrespected would be a technical. I’d nip things in the bud real quickly without any back-and-forth talking.
To me, refs are some of the most brave people in sports. They take more crap than anyone and still manage to keep their composure.
We need to teach our kids to be respectful to referees. Just because a call doesn’t go your way doesn’t give a child — or their parents — the right to disrespect an adult, no matter the circumstances.
We need to give the referees a break and start taking accountability.