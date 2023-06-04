Parents have to learn to be parents at sporting events and let coaches coach.
This is something I struggled with for the first couple of years my children were involved in sports, especially basketball. With the experience I have in athletics, I felt like I needed to give my input every time I saw something I didn’t agree with or thought didn’t look right.
That was wrong of me and cost me a few genuine relationships.
A few months ago, I let my frustration get the best of me, and I confronted my son’s coach after the game because I didn’t agree with how he coached.
I immediately regretted my actions and wish I never said anything.
Not only did I embarrass myself, but I also embarrassed my children and any family and friends who witnessed the confrontation.
That is a situation I never want to find myself in again.
I don’t want to be the dad who’s always coaching from the sidelines. If I feel like my input is needed that much, then I’ll just coach a team. Until then, being a supportive parent is what I’ll be from now on.
I understand sporting events can get intense for parents, but we must realize the reason we are even there is for the kids.
It doesn’t matter what we think or how we feel about the coaching style; it’s for the child to experience and us to support.
Since the incident at my son’s game, his coach hasn’t had any problems out of me and probably never will.
With me being a former basketball coach, I understand the way that can make a coach feel, and just thinking about it makes me ashamed of my actions.
This is a message to all of the passionate parents out there: Let the child experience the good and the bad. It will only make them better and become learning experiences.
Don’t ruin their experience by not being able to control your own emotions.