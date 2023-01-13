Jay Simpson | Portal, players' attitudes make me want to scream
- JAY SIMPSON jsimpson@news-gazette.com
The Illini men’s basketball program’s roller coaster-type season has some fans upset.
There are those who think coach Brad Underwood’s hard-nosed, old-school style of coaching may be a bit too much and that his approach is the reason players aren’t buying in completely — or aren’t with the team anymore.
I’ve said it before: I like his style of coaching. He’s the type of coach who demands a lot out of his players. In my mind, if you want to be great, you should want that kind of responsibility.
As far as the yelling goes, this is high-major college basketball we’re talking about. These guys aren’t babies, and the Big Ten is arguably the most competitive and physical conference in America. There has to be some sort of grit and toughness or you won’t last in what’s a grown-man league.
When I played, I had coaches who were just like Underwood and would really get into us when we messed up or made a bad play. But that is all a part of accountability.
We never took it personally because we knew it was coming from a place of love and that they were just trying to make us better and teach us lessons.
Nowadays, you can’t even coach players hard or they will leave the program. The transfer portal and NIL money has changed the game — and not all for the better.
When kids face adversity or they are getting coached in a way they aren’t used to, the first thing they do is leave — because they can. They can bolt and play the next season at a different program if they want to.
In my opinion, it’s making kids weak-minded and letting them believe they can just run from their problems, when in reality that isn’t true at all.
I think this rule is getting out of hand and in some ways setting young athletes up for failure.
I was all for it when it first started, but, over the course of time, it’s gotten out of control. Now it’s even harder for high school kids to get recruited because you have thousands of college guys who are scared of adversity and leaving their programs.
I’d like to see the portal rule change sometime soon so there can be more structure in college sports. Between the transfer portal and NIL rules, college athletes are getting to Hollywood and forgetting about the grind it takes to get to the next level.
I’m all for getting paid for image and likeness, because some kids really help take care of their families with the money.
I would just like to see athletes stop running from adversity and blaming the coach for doing his job and trying to get the best out of his players.
Jay Simpson, who played college basketball at Purdue, writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.
