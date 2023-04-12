It’s so easy for some people to judge someone based off their past, no matter what type of changes they’ve made in life.
You can deal with every consequence that came with the mistakes you made but there will still be people who see you for who you used to be and not for the individual you are today. It’s not impossible to change.
I’m writing this for the people in my life who are and have been incarcerated.
Sad to say but incarceration is common in the Black community, a cycle that has been going on since way before my time. I wish things were different but the system isn’t built for us to succeed. We have to work harder than any other race to get to that point.
Considering what’s stacked against us, things can get difficult. If you’re not mentally strong — and a lot of us aren’t — it can cause you to fold and fall into the trap already set for us.
People get so caught up in pointing out the next person’s mistakes and flaws that they forget about their own.
I think everyone deserves a second chance in life.
When I see what’s said about the Black men in our community after they make a mistake or when they get done serving their time and trying to change their life around, it frustrates me to the core.
How can you judge a man who’s trying to better himself? After they do the time for the crime, it shouldn’t be brought up or held against them anymore. So many of the most judgmental people have the most embarrassing pasts — it’s like sometimes they forget that.
I feel like instead of degrading men with pasts, there should be more encouragement and support toward them. Before you judge someone, think of ways you can help their situation especially if you’ve been in the same shoes once upon a time.