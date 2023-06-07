jay simpson

I believe the decisions made by Coleman Hawkins and Terrance Shannon Jr. were the best for both Illini standouts to reach their potential. Getting feedback from the NBA scouts and coaches and then applying them to their game will raise their stock and could potentially secure more money.
They’ll make good money back at Illinois, too, thanks to name, image and likeness.
If today’s rules were in place when I played college ball, I’m sure a lot of things would have been different for me and my path. Coming out of high school, my family was far from wealthy. We were just getting by so, yes, NIL money would have played a big factor in my decision.
My mother tried her best with what we had but sometimes we didn’t have any extras, so the NIL would have been a huge blessing for us. I wouldn’t say that it would be the most important factor in choosing a college, but it would have definitely been a big one. Of course, I would have wanted to attend a school with the coaching staff that fits me best, and I’m pretty sure nine times out of 10 it still would have been Purdue.
I never liked when coaches would try to sweet-talk me into thinking I would come join their programs and play all the minutes. I liked it best when a coach kept it real and said nothing would be handed to me. I love a challenge, so that sounds a lot better than me just getting green light without proving myself.
I’ve never really cared too much about school tradition outside of the bluebloods — Duke, Kentucky, Kansas, North Carolina — because my dream was to always build my own legacy and leave my mark wherever I played.
Although there would have been some changes in my process if the rules applied back then, I believe my commitment would’ve still been to Purdue. The fit was just too perfect. It literally felt like home and everyone treated me like family. I can’t imagine being anywhere else or playing for anyone else.
Coach Matt Painter is one of the best, so I know he would have pushed me to get to my goals along with surrounding me with other great players to make sure I never got complacent.
The universe had other plans but it would have been lovely to experience what some of these young kids are experiencing in today’s sports world. I’m happy for them and hope they do the right things with their earnings.