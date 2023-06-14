jay simpson

I wasn’t going to speak on it, but Saturday’s tragic shootout has been on my heart so heavy that I have to.
At a party early Sunday morning near Douglass Park, four people were shot, and others were run over as cars scrambled to leave. People involved described the scenario as the scariest experience they’ve had in their lives.
It stinks that we have to keep going through things like this, because it’s really tearing our community down and gives people even more crap to talk about the Black community.
We have to put an end to the madness. At this point, I believe police should be a little more assertive. I was once against police in the Black communities, because I believed that with the right leaders, we had the ability to mediate and police ourselves.
Boy, was I wrong.
It’s not safe at all, and innocent bystanders were hit while just trying to have a good time.
We complain all the time about not having much of a nightlife or much to do in general — both children and adults. Quite frankly, it’s because people don’t know how to act. Every time we do get something fun to do, it’s always immature adults who ruin it for everyone. That’s not fair.
We are raising families here. It should not feel like a war zone. Families shouldn’t be afraid to go to certain parts of town because they’re in fear of their lives.
As much as I’ve been hoping and praying for things to get better, it just doesn’t seem like it’s going to happen. That’s embarrassing.
I’m disappointed in my community, because things do not have to be this way. That’s what the world has come to nowadays: Monkey see, monkey do. A bunch of followers and not enough leaders.
I will continue to pray for this community and hope that one day things will change.