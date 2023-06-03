URBANA — They finish each other's sentences — and quilts — the latter a hobby sisters Kathy Perisho and Marilyn Hungerford picked up long after learning to sew as Hoopeston 4H'ers.
“It's a creative outlet," Perisho said. "It feels good to have a purpose."
This weekend, that purpose is a particularly meaningful one for the quilting sisters. For Perisho, of Urbana, and Hungerford, of Edwardsville, one of the highlights of the year came Friday, Cunningham Children's Home's biggest fundraiser — the 19th annual Festival of Quilts — opened with 15 of their donations on display.
Both love knowing they are passing on something of importance. “It’s symbolic of protection, warmth and security,” Perisho said.
One of Hungerford’s recent quilts features a wiener dog with a body that zig-zags all the way down. When asked how much a quilt like that might cost, Perisho answered: “We don’t make them to sell — we make them to give away.”
Hungerford made her first quilt when her oldest daughter went away to college.
“She wanted a memory quilt,” Hungerford said. “I would never make it how I did then with what I know now.”
Hungerford learned most of what she knows about quilting from her sister who got serious about the craft when she lived in San Francisco.
Making good use of scraps of fabric connects to their upbringing. Their parents lived through the Depression and made sure the household “didn’t waste anything.”
“I like to call it ‘resurrection quilting,’ because it's taking fabric and giving it new eyes — something that had been abandoned and giving it new life,” Hungerford said.
Perisho’s first quilt took her three years to complete. The Christmas quilt hangs on the wall of her church back in San Francisco, where she still sends her handiwork to help children in foster homes.
“They come with nothing. They wrap the quilts around themselves wherever they go. It gives them love and security,” Perisho said.
Several years ago, the pair got lucky enough to come across a second-hand long-arm quilting machine, which can have a sticker price in the ballpark of a new car. It’s about as big as an automobile too — Perisho’s machine came with a 10-foot frame and a week-long course on how to operate it.
Not everyone whose work was on display Friday in Urbana has a quilting machine. Some rent time at local quilting stores, while others quilt the old-fashioned way — by hand.
Marge Stout, an 83-year-old seamstress and former chairperson of the Cunningham Children’s Home board, was amazed to find two red totes full of recently donated, hand-stitched quilts — some with pieces “as small as a stamp,” she said.
This is Stout’s 19th festival, so not much surprises her when it comes to the event. But finding these totes of intricate quilts, some unfinished, left her with so many questions. No one knew who donated them or where they came from.
Stout believes the fabric dates back to the 1930s, when women made dresses from the fabric in hog feed sacks. Stout explained that farmers would bring their daughters into town to pick up feed so they could pick bags with the prettiest prints.
Stout asked everyone about the totes. No one knew anything. Then, at the festival, she overheard someone talking about getting the red totes back to their church.
She had a lead. Turns out, a member of the Pekin First United Methodist Church donated the treasure after his mother passed away.
“It must have taken a lifetime to make them,” Stout said, as she flipped over one of the quilts to show the painstaking work.
Stout plans to finish some of the quilts for next year’s festival. She hopes to have more time for quilting when her dressmaking business slows down.
People donate quilts from all over the state and beyond. It’s all word-of-mouth, too. “We are getting so many quilts in — it blows our minds!”
The quilts are not just for the fundraiser. “Every child that comes to Cunningham gets a quilt when they arrive. When they are ready to leave, they pick a new quilt,” Stout said.