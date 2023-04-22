CHAMPAIGN — Can you imagine if Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, and Michael Strahan came to Champaign to watch and analyze a weekend of football games with our community? That’s what Ebertfest is like for movie lovers. Legendary filmmakers and stars from around the world come here to share their work with us.
This was my sales pitch to my husband to entice him to step away from Hulu’s “Ghost Adventures” to come with me to Ebertfest. I wanted him to understand that it is not just about watching movies; it is about being in the same room with the people who create them.
While this isn’t my first film festival, this is my first Ebertfest. About a decade ago, I attended the Traverse City Film Festival in Michigan, which everyone who visits my house would know because I proudly display the oversized, overpriced, specialty-framed, pink velvet John Hughes tribute poster, featuring the famous scene from “Sixteen Candles” when Farmer Ted (Anthony Michael Hall) holds up the red heart undies he borrowed from Samantha (Molly Ringwold).
Indeed, I tend to overdo it with film fest souvenirs. If I could carry more items, I would buy them. Of course I need a 2014 Ebertfest T-shirt! A book that explains every episode of “Mad Men?” Yes, yes, and more yes! My favorite purchase so far is a light blue Ebertfest baseball cap that I wear to stay incognito as I listen in on conversations between famous people and fans.
There is no red carpet here in Champaign. The people who make movies stand in the same concession lines as those of us that watch them. It’s what makes this film fest so rare. Dr. Brand Fortner, one of the founding members of Ebertfest, before it was even called Ebertfest, said it best: “Other film festivals might have dozens of theaters showing films at the same time. Our Ebertfest is limited by design — we use only one theater. Other festivals, you see, are about the films. Not this one. This one is about community.”
All of the films at Ebertfest are shown at the legendary Virginia Theatre, owned by our local Champaign Park District. This is great news for logistically challenged people like me. As a bonus, I had no trouble finding parking spots.
I am still amazed that I sat in the same theater and breathed the same popcorn-smelling air with incredible writers and directors like Edson Oda, who opened the festival with his beautiful movie, “Nine Days.” Every day, I saw Oda mingling in the aisles between movies, letting anyone ask him questions.
Chaz Ebert even said hi to me before one film as she walked past me to get to her seat. I tried to play it cool with a nod and soft smile back at her, like sure, I see famous people all the time. But really, I wanted to jump out of my seat and sit on the arm of her special Carter’s recliner or maybe even in her lap, and tell her how grateful I am to have the fest here in Champaign.
I wanted to say how sorry I am that her husband is gone, and how glad I am that she is carrying on his legacy. I wanted to hug her and tell her that being at this fest has made me fall in love with my community all over again.
Not only do I over-purchase at film festivals, but I also tend to over-prepare. I previewed some movies ahead of time, watched “Life Itself” about the life of Roger Ebert, and read every article on the history of the festival that I could find. I am not really sure why. It’s not like Ebertfest director Nate Kohn is going to dole out a pop-quiz on the name of the local newspaper Roger Ebert worked for (hint, hint) before he became a movie critic. I suppose I over-prepare to make sure that I don’t miss out on any opportunity to learn.
To that end, I brought along my favorite spiral notebook to take notes during the movies like Roger Ebert would do. Yet I can’t for the life of me figure out how he did this. It is incredibly difficult, if not impossible, to write in the dark. But it seems like Roger Ebert was the kind of guy who could do things that most mortals could not.
And that is what I love most about Ebertfest. From the films to the question-and-answer sessions with the writers, directors, producers and actors, and everything in between, learning is everywhere. For me, the only thing missing this year so far is my dearest husband. But hopefully after reading this, he will decide to join me tonight for “Forrest Gump.”