With the much-discussed SAFE-T Act bail abolition plan to take effect Monday, news outlets have been full of reports about what will happen as a consequence of this first-in-the-nation experiment.
Speculation from opponents boils down to this: The SAFE-T Act’s mandates will cost taxpayers a fortune while, simultaneously, creating significant new risks to public safety.
Supporters of this truly radical plan contend critics are plain wrong about the public-safety issue and that any extra costs are justified by treating accused criminals in a more just fashion.
The public will know much more about who is closer to being correct within six months to a year.
For now, the answer as to expectations regarding the bond question is crystal clear — no one knows.
This plan was birthed by the legislative Black Caucus in Springfield and midwived by Gov. J.B. Pritzker. He’s proud as a peacock of the 800-page experiment in kinder, gentler law enforcement that was drafted in secret and passed in a heartbeat.
One interesting aspect of the law is that beleaguered former Speaker Michael Madigan cast the deciding vote in the House with the expectation that if he stuck by Black legislators, they would stick by him.
He did, so they did. But their support was not enough to save him.
A small, but groundbreaking, part of the legislation is abolishing the bond system under which accused criminals were required to post varying cash payments to win their release and encourage their return to court.
From Monday on, defendants will fall into either of two categories: those released immediately and those who will remain in jail until trial.
Detainable defendants include those who are accused of violent crimes and non-probationable offenses, as well as those perceived as threats to public safety or flight.
Will some or all of the non-detainable return for future court hearings if they don’t have a bond to forfeit?
Can released defendants, many of whom are repeat offenders, be counted on to behave themselves when they — allegedly — didn’t prior to arrest?
Former Chicago GOP state Rep. Jim Durkin remarked during the legislative debate that the law puts criminal defendants on the honor system — that is, counted on not to do in the future what they did in the past.
How good a bet is that?
Here’s one indication. As a result of the SAFE-T Act, Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart is required to allow free time to those serving home-detention sentences — it’s like recess for criminals.
But Dart recently asked legislators to repeal “recess” because too many of those on home detention used their free time to engage in criminal behavior. Some even have been victims of homicides.
Dart’s request was summarily rejected. Opponents scoffed at him because they said, owing to the large number of those on home detention, it was and will be inevitable that home-confinement prisoners would abuse their free time.
In other words, expectations of abuse are built into systems like this owing to the large numbers of defendants and their lawless propensities.
That’s why this plan is a roll of the dice with potentially serious consequences. Hundreds of accused felons who would otherwise be in jail or tethered to a cash bond will be on their own.
Gov. Pritzker may be unconcerned about it. But he lives in the kind of crime-free neighborhood and is protected by the kind of personal security to which most people can only aspire.