A legal showdown — of sorts — is scheduled for Tuesday in Kankakee, when opposing lawyers will argue the constitutionality of the SAFE-T Act, a controversial criminal/social justice law.
A judicial ruling is all that stands in the way of full implementation of a grand and grandiose law that, among many others things, abolishes the cash bail system on Jan. 1.
A hundred of Illinois’ 102 state’s attorneys opposed the bill. Roughly 60 banded together to argue the law is unconstitutional. Attorney General Kwame Raoul contends otherwise.
Prosecutors have raised a series of objections to the law — some technical, some not. They claim legislators violated their own rules to pass the legislation in January 2021 and that specific provisions in it violate the Illinois Constitution as well as the separation of powers between the legislature and judiciary.
The claim that has drawn the most attention is that abolition of bond violates the constitutional provision that “all persons shall be bailable by sufficient sureties.” Does that mean the courts have the inherent authority to set bond for criminal defendants that legislators cannot rescind? Or do “sureties” include, as Raoul argues, a non-monetary option?
Judges frequently release defendants on their own “recognizance” rather than on a cash bond. But state’s attorneys argue that order “involves an element of financial obligation being pledged to ensure” a defendant’s return to court.
The state’s attorneys further extend the bail arguments. They argue bond abolition violates separation of powers because it has “completely removed a tool the courts have as an inherent right” to manage the judicial process. It also, they argue, violates the Crimes Victims’ Rights constitutional provision that states the “safety of the victim and the victims’ family” must be considered in “denying or fixing the amount of bail.”
Two more technical claims relate to the issues the law addresses, as well as legislators’ alleged violations of their own rules in passing it. The rules violation argument is problematic. That’s because one branch of government — the judiciary — has been traditionally reluctant to tell another branch of government — the legislature — how to conduct its internal business.
The multiple issues addressed in the bill raise a more complicated issue. The Illinois Constitution mandates each piece of legislation be limited to “one subject.” The state’s attorneys argue the SAFE-T Act violates the one-subject rule because it is “over 750 pages, addresses 265 separate statutes and can be categorized as touching, at a minimum, five clearly distinct and divergent subjects.” Though broad in scope, the law’s defenders argue it all falls under the criminal justice system.
Over the years, the Illinois Supreme Court has shown only occasional interest in striking down expansive laws because they violate the “one subject rule.” Mostly, they’ve rejected that argument.
Finally, prosecutors argue the law’s language is so unclear in some places that it unconstitutionally “leaves the public, judges and jurors” free to “decide without fixed legal standards what is prohibited and what is not.”
It notes that statutory language “involving pretrial release, speedy trials and other procedural rules” are and have been the subject of Supreme Court committees directed “to determine exactly” what they mean.
Because the lawyers already have submitted legal briefs, the judge is expected to issue a prompt ruling. The constitutional issue will ultimately be resolved by the Illinois Supreme Court.